Ashley St. Clair has been spilling all of the details surrounding her brief yet impactful relationship with Elon Musk, and her latest TikTok dives straight into the bizarre three-word phrase he told her after she joined the mile high club.

While the exact details surrounding an official timeline are unclear, Ashley St. Clair indicates that her relationship with Elon Musk began in the latter half of 2023, and ended within the next 12 months following the birth of their child.

All seemed to be going great for the two of them before St. Clair gave birth, but she has revealed that she started to notice some alarming behavior and red flags from the world's richest man that seemingly led to their separation.

This included another Musk attempting to impregnate another influencer while St. Clair was carrying their child together, and admissions surrounding Musk's involvement with the election appear to have had a big impact on her decision to go solo.

Advert

Ashley St. Clair has been very open and frank about her relationship with Elon Musk, revealing many stories on TikTok (Instagram/asc.sys)

Understandably many people are desperate to find out as much as they can about their relationship, and St. Clair has been kind enough to share a bizarre statement she was met with after getting intimate with Musk for the first time on his private jet.

Speaking on TikTok, St. Clair revealed: "I don't know how to explain how surreal it is in that moment, you're like 23, I'm a single mom, and all of a sudden I'm on the jet of the richest guy in the world and he's pouring me red wine and telling me how nice the wine is."

She recalls not really noticing a difference between the wine Musk was giving her and and a box of Franzia, but given it was on Musk's plane she took it that it was probably nice.

Revealing further details in the wider story, St. Clair admits that she's "not exactly proud of this, but I was a young ho," illustrating:

"I slept with him on this plane, joined the mile high club, and the first time engaged in coitus, do you know what he says to me? He literally says, 'pick a name'. This man did not know me from Adam, ok?"





In her eyes this puts to bed the theory that she 'baby trapped' him for financial gain, and it's not exactly hard to believe considering Musk's outward enthusiasm for having children and his position as a prominent pro-natalist.

Of course, this account from St. Clair is only one side of the story and Musk might present a different account of the events that led to the birth of their child, yet people are certainly enjoying the gossip — even if it might make them feel a bit gross.

One commenter underneath her TikTok called Musk's 'pick a name' comment 'diabolical' whereas another revealed that it "made my skin crawl."