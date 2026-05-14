Elon Musk has been called out for being 'openly racist' after questioning one particular casting of Christopher Nolan's ‘The Odyssey.’

Elon Musk has had no shortage of controversies recently, from preparing to join Donald Trump on a high-stakes diplomatic trip to China to his ongoing legal battle against OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman over their company's shift towards commercial priorities.

But away from the worlds of tech and politics, Musk has waded into a fiery Hollywood dispute. The film at the centre of the storm is Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey.

Shot entirely on IMAX 70mm cameras, the film boasts an impressive ensemble casting list including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page and Travis Scott.

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Elon Musk has been called out for being 'openly racist' about The Odyssey's casting (Bloomberg/Contributor/Getty)

The story follows Odysseus, King of Ithaca (played by Damon), on a dangerous ten-year journey home after the Trojan War, facing mythological creatures and impossible odds as he tries to return to his wife, Penelope (played by Hathaway).

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 17 July 2026.

In a recent interview, Nolan confirmed that Oscar-winning Lupita Nyong’o would play dual roles as both Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra. However, the announcement triggered a series of racial and misogynistic posts aimed at the 12 Years a Slave star. Many comments fixated on the fact that Helen of Troy is described in Greek mythology as the 'most beautiful woman in the world.'

Right-wing commentator, Matt Walsh, was among the critics, writing on X that 'not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong'o is "the most beautiful woman in the world"' and accusing Nolan of being 'a coward'', too afraid to cast a white woman in the role.





He argued: "[Nolan is] too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age.”

Musk joined in the criticism by replying to Walsh's post with "True".

Social media users called out the Tesla and SpaceX CEO for effectively endorsing Walsh's position.

One X user commented: “So this is just open racism.”

Another user added: “Imagine being so racist you have to pretend that Lupita ISN’T one of the most beautiful people alive.” Separately, Musk also weighed in on a post accusing Hollywood of 'race-swapping' historical characters.

"He wants the awards," Musk wrote of Nolan, implying the director's casting decision was driven by a desire to satisfy inclusion standards.