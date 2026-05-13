China is set to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump, with the President of the United States heading to Beijing on a three-day visit to discuss the sometimes fractious relationship between these two tech powerhouses.

The AI race is on, and while the USA is largely considered to be ahead in advanced chip design and private investment, China is winning in terms of the all-important sector of deployment. President Donald Trump has famously clashed with China over his trade tariffs, also demanding that Apple's Tim Cook build big in America.

A whole host of issues are set to be on the table, but before taking flight, the POTUS defiantly said the USA doesn't need China's help with the ongoing war in Iran.

Why is President Trump going to China?

Early reports suggest Huang wasn't attending the trip to Beijing (PATRICK T. FALLON / Contributor / Getty)

As Trump prepares to shake hands with Xi Jinping, he hopes this high-profile delegation of movers and shakers can persuade China's president to open up the country's markets to America, and potentially head home with some lucrative purchase deals that are sure to be worth billions of dollars.

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Although it was originally reported that Nvidia's Jensen Huang had been snubbed from the trip, he's been seen boarding the presidential plane in Alaska and was later confirmed as an attendee on social media.

Huang's attendance comes as the Nvidia boss has pushed for more access to the Chinese market, claiming it represents an untapped $50 billion of potential. Speaking of billions, those who've earned a place on Air Force One represent some of the richest in the world. There are other big names from the world of tech, with another notable addition being Tim Cook as he prepares to step into his new role as Executive Chairman of Apple’s Board of Directors. As Cook announced his retirement as Apple CEO, Apple cheered his diplomatic skills and many dealings with leaders around the world. Rounding off this tech trio, the world's richest man looks like he's on better terms with President Trump. Elon Musk has also secured a seat on the presidential jet.

Following their spectacular falling out and Musk's rant about Trump being in the Epstein files, the Tesla CEO took to X to simply write: "On my way to Beijing in Air Force One."

What is the net worth of the tech execs going to China with President Trump?





Huang serves on Trump's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology with other figureheads, including Meta's Mark Zuckerberg and Oracle's Larry Ellison, although they aren't joining him in Beijing.

In terms of the big tech three who are going with Trump, Forbes' live billionaires list puts Musk's net worth at $819.3 billion, Huang at $190.6 billion, and Cook at just $2.9 billion. Other tech execs include Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, who has an estimated net worth of up to $862 million. There's no publicly available net worth for Meta president and vice chair Dina Powell McCormick, but some say she's worth up to $15 million.

Taking all of this into account, this big five of the tech scene have a jaw-dropping net worth of $1.013677 trillion. While Musk is well on the way to being the world's first trillionaire, he isn't quite there yet.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to how much money is in the bank, with President Trump's own net worth listed at $6.2 billion. Another important name is Larry Fink (net worth $1.3 billion), who is the CEO of BlackRock – having the honor of being the world's largest asset manager.

According to the BBC, the full list of top business and technology industry executives extends to Boeing president and chief exec Kelly Ortberg, Visa chief exec Ryan McInerney, Blackstone chief exec Stephen Schwarzman, Cargill chief exec and chairman Brian Sikes, Citi chief exec Jane Fraser, Coherent chief exec Jim Anderson, GE Aerospace chief exec Henry Lawrence Culp, Goldman Sachs chief exec David Solomon, Illumina chief exec Jacob Thaysen, as Mastercard president Michael Miebach.

With so many successful businessmen and women at Trump's side, he should be in good company in terms of negotiating with Xi Jinping.