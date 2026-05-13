One of the most closely watched legal battles in the tech industry is approaching its conclusion.

Elon Musk's lawsuit against Sam Altman and OpenAI is nearing closing arguments, with a handful of key witnesses still to testify. But whatever the verdict, the aftermath could reshape the current AI market and the companies that dominate it.

What is the legal battle between Musk and Altman about?

The dispute has its roots in a long-running and deeply personal feud.

Musk, co-founder of OpenAI, has accused the company's CEO Altman, and president, Greg Brockman, of abandoning its original nonprofit mission in favour of commercial expansion and profit-driven goals.

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Musk is accusing OpenAI of abandoning its original nonprofit mission (Benjamin Fanjoy/Stringer/Getty)

His lawsuit argues that OpenAI betrayed the principles on which it was built when it transitioned towards a for-profit structure.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder officially left the board in 2018, arguing that OpenAI is on a 'path of certain failure.'

However, OpenAI claims that Musk's accusations are his attempt to slow down his competitor as he races to build up his own AI startup, xAI.

Taking place in Oakland, high-profile witnesses, including OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Altman himself, are expected to take the stand.

Why was Sam Altman fired?

A key moment in the trial was when Sutskever revealed the reason why Altman was fired from the AI giant.

Sutskever confirmed that he told the board Altman had demonstrated a 'consistent pattern of lying' and had created a toxic environment that he believed was actively hindering the development of safe AI.

Yet Sutskever also signed the employee petition calling for his reinstatement, explaining that it was driven by the fear that the company would collapse entirely without him. Sutskever reportedly admitted the firing process felt 'rushed,' The News International reported.

The lawsuit outcome could influence OpenAI's future structure (NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty)

Sutskever also revealed that his OpenAI stake is now worth approximately $7 billion and that he turned down a $6 million annual salary from Google in 2015 to co-found OpenAI.

What does the aftermath of the Musk vs Altman case look like?

This case is interesting because it's a civil rather than a criminal case, meaning there is no guilty verdict.

The jury's role is to determine whether Altman, Brockman, and OpenAI are liable, and if so, how Musk should be compensated. The final decision on remedies would then fall to Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

According to Business Insider, Musk intends to force OpenAI to revert to a nonprofit structure and remove Altman from his position. But given Judge Gonzalez Rogers's reputation for independence, Musk may not end up with the outcome he's hoping for.

Meanwhile, current OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor defended Altman during testimony and backed the company’s current leadership.

Ultimately, the lawsuit outcome could influence OpenAI's future structure and long-term direction, as well as the wider AI industry.