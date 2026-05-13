White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has just announced the birth of a bouncing baby girl, but while she should be celebrating the birth of her second child, she's instead facing a pretty nasty burn from an Iranian embassy in Malaysia.

Leavitt met real estate developer Nicholas Riccio during her congressional campaign in 2022, celebrating the birth of their son in July 2024 and her famously returning to work within a week due to President Donald Trump's attempted assassination at the hands of Thomas Crooks.

Although we're in the midst of ongoing troubles in the Persian Gulf, and there are continued fears that World War III is just around the corner, Karoline Leavitt has confirmed she'll be taking maternity leave after welcoming Vivianna (Vivi) to the world.

Cheering Vivi's arrival, Leavitt gushed: "She is perfect and healthy, and her big brother is joyfully adjusting to life with his new baby sister. We are enjoying every moment in our blissful newborn bubble."

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She went on to thank those who've reached out with prayers during her pregnancy, concluding: "I truly felt them throughout the entire experience. God is Good.🙏."

Leavitt has been celebrating the birth of Vivi (Instagram / Karoline Leavitt)

While Leavitt is enjoying some R&R with her family, not everyone is sharing in her joy. In the aftermath of the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad mocking Trump's inability to play Uno, the Iran Embassy in Malaysia called her out as it wrote: "Congratulations to you. Children are innocent and lovable. Those 168 children that your boss killed in the school in Minab, and you justified, were also children."

This is in relation to February 28's U.S.-Israeli strikes, where a US Tomahawk missile hit Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' primary school in Minab. Between 165 and 175 people were killed, with the vast majority being schoolgirls aged between 7 and 12.

The Iran Embassy in Malaysia wasn't done accusing Leavitt of having blood on her hands as it added: "When you kiss your baby, think of the mothers of those children that they can no longer kiss their children."

Leavitt has previously spoken out about Operation Epic Fury, maintaining that the US has never targeted civilians. At a March press conference, the White House press secretary stated: "I would just tell you very strongly the United States of America does not target civilians, unlike the rogue Iranian regime that targets civilians, that kills children, that has killed thousands of their own people in the past several weeks and uses propaganda quite effectively, and unfortunately, many people in this room have fallen for that propaganda."





Still, it's clear that many aren't as quick to celebrate the birth of her daughter in such uncertain times.

Away from Iran's snipe, others accused her of being 'tone-deaf' for showing off a series of extravagant gifts.

On Mother's Day, Leavitt shared a picture of her alongside Vivi and her son, Niko, captioning it: "Snuggles with my babies. Nothing better than this. Happy Mother's Day to all."

Elsewhere in these specially curated scenes, she shared another as she held Vivi's hand while sporting a massive ring.

Responding to this on Reddit, one angry onlooker wrote: "It is tone-deaf and insensitive. This is consistent with the narcissistic culture of the administration in which and for which she works."

Another accused: "She debases herself on a daily basis to cover for Trump. We can’t expect her to act like a normal human being."

A third clapped back saying: "Thought it was going to be an expensive EV but it was just Louis Vuitton."

As the war in Iran rages on and gas prices continue to soar, as others around the world face poverty, now's probably not a good time to flash your wealth in other people's faces.