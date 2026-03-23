Donald Trump issues major update on the US Iran conflict over social media

President Donald Trump has taken to social media to issue an important update about the US conflict with Iran.

The post that the US president published to his own social media platform Truth Social this morning (March 23) details how the two nations have had ‘productive conversations’.

In the post, Trump wrote: “I AM PLEASED TO REPORT THAT THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND THE COUNTRY OF IRAN, HAVE HAD, OVER THE LAST TWO DAYS, VERY GOOD AND PRODUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS REGARDING A COMPLETE AND TOTAL RESOLUTION OF OUR HOSTILITIES IN THE MIDDLE EAST.

The president issued the major update this morning (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

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“BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP”

This comes after the US leader announced earlier this month that he has plans to completely destroy Iran’s nuclear programme along with its missile capabilities and navy.

The president went on to reveal that he aims to ensure that Iran ‘cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders’.

Trump also stated that the US has assumed ‘major combat operations’ against Iran.

Trump announced earlier this month that the US had assumed ‘major combat operations’ against Iran ( Jim WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Both the US and Israel have continued their airstrikes on Iran in recent weeks, with Trump writing multiple posts on social media seemingly threatening more action.

In one post, he wrote: “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.

“Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait.

“Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”

However, while fears of rising global tensions grow, this recent post may indicate that peace talks could be on the table.