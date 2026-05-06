Eric Trump issues update on 'Donald J. Trump International Airport'

President Donald Trump is asking us to pack our bags and come fly with him, as Palm Beach International Airport is due to be renamed in honor of the 47th President of the United States. Airports being named after presidents are nothing new, with the likes of New York's JFK, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental jumping to mind.

In the world of plane news, there are 12 U.S. airports named after presidents, meaning nearly a quarter of all presidents have an airport dedicated to their honor (JFK having two).

That's about to become a baker's dozen, with Donald Trump soon set to be immortalized by the Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Following the January renaming of a four-mile stretch of Palm Beach County's Southern Boulevard in January 2026, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a March 30 legislation that approved the rebranding of PBIA as Trump International.

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Despite much debate over Donald J. Trump International Airport, and recent drama with canceled flights partly caused by Trump's war in Iran, the Palm Beach Post reported on a 4-3 vote that went in favor of the rebrand, with Eric Trump now giving an update on how things are progressing.

Trump is a regular at Palm Beach and its airport (Roberto Schmidt / Stringer / Getty)

Taking to X, the 42-year-old executive vice president of the Trump Organization showed off the new logo, which was put forward by the family business. Unsurprisingly adorned with gold, it features an eagle holding two olive branches and features a stars and stripes crest shield over the bird's body.

Eric Trump cheered the change as he wrote: “For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida. There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump !

“Congratulations Dad! Looking forward to seeing flights landing at “DJT” very very soon! 🇺🇸🛬."

As you can imagine, critics quickly remodeled the logo in their own vision, mentioning everything from the president's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein to his previous felony conviction.

There was backlash elsewhere in the replies, with one person writing: "Hey Eric, that gold logo is cute and all, but let’s be real — your dad just turned a public airport into his personal branding project so his family can profit off taxpayer money. How f**king pathetic is that?"

Another added: "Gas prices are up over 50% since your dad started a reckless war in Iran. But congrats on the airport logo. Huge accomplishment!"

A third complained: "The wonderful thing about the Trumps and their cheer squad of oily sycophants is that they have no idea – no f**king idea - that the rest of the world views them with amused contempt."

Not everyone was against the idea of the Donald J. Trump International Airport, as Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy wrote: "Welcome to the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach! 🌴 The name is a perfect tribute to @POTUS , a Commander-in-Chief who is MODERNIZING our skies and making FLYING GREAT AGAIN 🇺🇸."

Trump himself has promised much more than just his name and a new logo, telling locals: "We have a lot of things in store. A lot of tremendous elements are going to be added to the airport, making it bigger and better.

“I don't think there'll be anything as good as your airport will be anywhere in the country."

Donald Trump has been a Palm Beach regular since he bought Mar-a-Lago in December 1985, but for many residents, naming the airport after him is a step too far.