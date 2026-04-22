The debate between public transport and driving mostly comes down to cost, convenience and comfort. For long distances, trains have traditionally been seen as the easier option so you can sit back, relax and let someone else handle the journey.

But the rise of electric vehicles and Tesla's self-driving technology has started to challenge this assumption in a substantial way. At the forefront of the electric vehicle industry, Tesla's Model Y is perhaps the clearest example of how far the technology has come.

Using cameras and neural network AI via its Tesla Vision system, the Model Y can steer, accelerate, brake, change lanes and navigate intersections with minimal driver input.

A Tesla fan compared the cost of the new Amtrak train to driving a Tesla Model Y for the same journey (jetcityimage/Getty)

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Although the driver is expected to remain alert and supervise the drive.

Following Amtrak's announcement of its next-generation long-distance train, X user The Cybertruck Guy decided to put the numbers side by side with the Model Y.

Last week, Amtrak launched what it described as the 'new era of American train travel.' Developed in collaboration with the Federal Railroad Administration, the programme is the largest of its kind in the carrier's history.

Impressive as that sounds, The Cybertruck Guy wasn't convinced that it stacked up against driving a Tesla to the same location.

"Not sure why you'd share a train car with strangers when your car can drive itself to the same place," he posted on X.

To back up his point, he ran the numbers for a Chicago-to-Denver trip using random dates in August.

"The Amtrak from Chicago to Denver for random dates in August is $432 round trip and takes 19-25hrs one-way," he explained. "A Delta flight for the same dates is $167 round trip and just over 5 hours one-way."





Meanwhile, driving the Tesla Model Y would cost approximately $230 in 'Supercharging' for the round trip and around '17 hours one way', The Cybertruck Guy noted.

This would make driving roughly $200 cheaper than the train and faster too, with the added benefit of no pre-booking and 'no steering required.' A win-win, some would say.

Several users in the comments agreed with the Tesla fan in that relying on taxis or rideshare apps at the destination adds both expense and inconvenience that comes with not taking your own car.

However, others recognised the benefits of spending the extra money on the train.

"You can get up and walk around on a train. Huge value on trips of even a few hours," one user replied.

"Don’t forget depreciation and wear and tear on the car," someone else suggested.