It feels like a miracle we even get on holiday these days, what with the stringent checks at airports, tightened security, and ever-complicated baggage rules. While we know that the obvious, like fireworks and ammunition, aren't allowed in your hold luggage, it seems an everyday gadget is causing more and more problems on flights.

Now, an easyJet flight from Hurghada in Egypt to London's Luton has been forced to divert due to one passenger's unfortunate mistake. While the situation could've admittedly been a lot worse, we imagine the other 179 passengers are pretty p*ssed right now.

Flight EZY2618 set off as planned on May 19, but a look at its flight tracker shows it ended up heading to Rome's Fiumicino. This latest bit of alarming plane news kicked off when a passenger informed the crew that they had a power bank in the hold, which forced the captain to add another three hours to their journey and land in Rome just 20 minutes later.

As reported by the BBC, the captain made this decision "in line with safety regulations," and while it might seem dramatic, it came after they were informed that the power bank was actively charging a mobile phone.

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Importantly, regulations reiterate that power banks can't be allowed to charge devices while in the hold. An easyJet spokesperson added: "The aircraft landed safely and passengers disembarked routinely and we provided hotel accommodation and meals where available. As some customers remained in the airport, they were provided with refreshments.

"The safety of its passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all manufacturers' guidelines.

"We would like to apologise to all passengers for any inconvenience caused by the diversion and subsequent delay."

What are the rules for power banks on flights?

There's been an apparent rise in incidents involving power banks (O_Lypa / Getty)

In terms of easyJet's individual rules, it states that passengers can have no more than two power banks, and they can't exceed 160 Watt-hour (Wh) for lithium batteries. They are only accepted in cabin baggage but are "prohibited from use" and "must not be used to charge other devices." Power banks also have to be protected by original packaging or a plastic bag, with crew often making announcements warning passengers against using them.

It's not just easyJet that's clamping down on power banks, as most other airlines have their own stipulations.

American Airlines restricts portable power banks to two units per passenger, with each being just 100 Watt-hours. These devices are banned from checked luggage, and although you can use them to charge your phones in-flight, they must be visible at all times in case of an issue.

United Airlines will allow power banks with 101–160 Wh, but you're again limited to two, and it requires prior airline approval. They're similarly prohibited from checked luggage, while United advises covering exposed metal terminals and ensuring they don't touch metal objects like coins or keys.

Delta warns that you can't charge using power banks during taxi, takeoff, or landing, or charge a spare battery using the seatback power outlet during the flight.

Each airline has its own slightly different rules, so make sure you check ahead of time.

Why are airlines so concerned about power banks?

Power banks were linked to a horrendous Air Busan fire in January 2025 (SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty)

The issue with power banks comes after a series of incidents, like South Korea’s Air Busan banning power banks after a fire broke out on one of its planes, and these gadgets were blamed. Another saw a man in Melbourne's trousers catch fire due to a malfunctioning power bank in his pocket.

The issue revolves around the fire hazards of lithium-ion batteries, overheating and catching fire. Even though this is serious enough in the cabin, the fact that people are packing them in their checked luggage means they can't be accessed.

In a separate interview with the BBC, the Civil Aviation Authority’s Jonathan Nicholson said "more awareness" was needed. Saying that cases involving power banks are "certainly on the rise," he concluded: "Power banks tend to be things like, 'oh yeah, let's take the power bank, throw it in the bag, bash it around and that kind of thing'... and they probably take a lot more damage."