A new study has uncovered a growing appetite for more smart vehicle technology, detailing exactly which features people would like their cars to have in the next decade.

New research by BYD indicates that there are specific things drivers feel are missing from their vehicle which they would like to become a reality in the near future.

This includes the likes of ‘self-diagnosing’, ultra-fast EV charging, and automated parking.

Almost half of respondents (49%) shared that they expect their cars to be able to predict maintenance issues by 2035 before they cause a breakdown.

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Close behind, 47% of people want vehicles to be capable of detecting obstacles and hazards further ahead than current systems allow, while 35% are looking for advanced maneuvering features designed to help cars escape tight parking spots.

Drivers want their future cars to do more than just get them from A to B (Maki Nakamura/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, 34% of people want their electric vehicles to have ultra-fast five-minute charging, expecting this to become the standard in the next 10 years.

Perhaps more wishful thinking, a whopping 30% of people who took part in the survey want vehicles that can automatically find and pay for parking.

The study is based on a nationally representative survey of 2,000 drivers in the UK, which was conducted by OnePoll in January 2026 on behalf of BYD UK.

Out of all respondents, it is Gen Z who is leading the charge for self-diagnosing cars, with 59% of drivers aged 18 to 24 demanding the AI-powered feature to become a must-have.

Steve Beattie, who is the Deputy Country Manager of BYD UK, said: “The line between science fiction and everyday driving is getting thinner. Drivers want intelligent vehicles that make their lives easier, and future car technology should reduce stress and even become more than just ‘nice-to-haves’.

“Our research shows that common desires from the public expectations, like pothole-avoiding cars, and even seemingly far-fetched features like amphibious capabilities, are not as far off as you might think. Models from BYD’s luxury brand, YANGWANG, have already demonstrated these innovations in the real world.”

A study has uncovered a growing appetite for more smart vehicle technology (Andriy Onufriyenko/Getty Images)

Beattie also noted that innovations once considered futuristic are edging closer to reality, with manufacturers already demonstrating early versions of these technologies in real-world conditions.

He continued: “More than half of EV and PHEV owners believe that five-minute charging will become a standard feature in everyday cars by 2035. Our FLASH Charging tech makes that possible, charging BYD’s latest Blade Battery 2.0 from 10-70% in that timeframe.”

With expectations rising across every age group, it’s clear that drivers want their future cars to do more than just get them from A to B - they want vehicles to adapt to the world around it.