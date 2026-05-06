For those hoping to catch some early summer sun, May is a great month to get away and make the most of the holidays.

Unfortunately, many could be forced to vacation on their own doorstep as the escalating situation in Iran is grounding flights around the globe.

While the February 28 Operation Epic Fury attacks led to Dubai International Airport closing down and mass disruption as thousands of flights were canceled, the aerospace industry is now dealing with a very different problem.

At the core of the issue this time around is the Strait of Hormuz, which has become the focus of a 'dual blockade'. With the U.S. Navy blockading Iranian ports to stop its own import of oil, Iran has

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strangled the Strait of Hormuz, effectively cutting off the rest of the world. We already covered how the situation with the Strait of Hormuz was in danger of affecting household bills, but elsewhere, there are continued fears that the travel industry could soon stall.

Remembering that the Persian Gulf is a primary exporter of crude oil and the refined Jet A-1 kerosene that's needed for aviation, the Strait of Hormuz's extended closure has triggered a jet fuel crisis.

Why are airlines canceling flights in May 2026?

The Strait of Hormuz continues to affect flights around the world (Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty)

There were early warnings that holidaymakers could expect disruption, with some airlines already adding a passenger surcharge to offset the increased cost of jet fuel.

A temporary ceasefire in April gave hope that things were returning to normal, but after Iran claimed the U.S. had violated its own terms with a naval blockade, the Strait of Hormuz was closed once again.

In the world of plane news, aviation analytics firm Cirium reports that some 13,000 flights have been cut, translating to two million seats over May.

As The Independent reminds us, this is a 1.5% reduction in capacity in the total aviation operation, while the cancellations are being made because the price of fuel is simply too high – not due to shortages.

Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since the start of the war, with a ton soaring from $831 in late February to an early April high of $1,838.

The outlet notes that Germany's Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines make up the vast majority of cancellations, with both carriers admitting it's cheaper to keep planes grounded than fly them. For example, 100 flights have been canceled from Heathrow in the United Kingdom, but they're to airports in the Gulf region where the war has affected closures.

Closer to home, United Airlines has confirmed it's axing approximately 5% of its planned flight capacity during the second and third quarters of 2026

It's noted that airlines can deal with potential fuel shortages by 'tankering' in fuel from other countries. For long-haul flights, another option is more pit stops at countries that have higher stock levels of jet fuel.

The Independent suggests there's some serious fearmongering going on right now, with flight cancellations being much worse during the 2022 holiday season, when we were coming out of COVID-19, and staff shortages were at an all-time high.

What is Project Freedom?

Project Freedom planned to free ships from the stretch of water (AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / Contributor / Getty)

There were hopes that the jet fuel crisis would soon come to an end after President Donald Trump announced Project Freedom on May 3. Hoping to restore trade, with a focus on oil and gas, the USA planned to guide some 1,550 stranded commercial vessels out of the Persian Gulf. At the time, the POTUS said the aim was to "free up people, companies, and Countries that have done absolutely nothing wrong."

Despite its infancy, Project Freedom has already been placed on pause. Claiming that 'great progress' has been made on negotiating a deal with Iran, Trump says that Project Freedom has been halted for the time being.

There are accusations of mixed messaging, with Trump's pause coming just hours after Secretary of War Pete Hegseth saying the USA has secured a path through the Strait of Hormuz and that 'hundreds' of commercial ships were lining up to pass through. Hegseth then gloated: "We know the Iranians are embarrassed by this ​fact. They said they control the Strait. They do not."

Whatever is going on in the Persian Gulf, holidaymakers might want to keep an eye on how things develop if they've already got their vacation booked or are planning a last-minute jaunt.