U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be outraged during an interview after he was read the manifesto of the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter, branding the reporter a 'disgrace' in the process.

There have been a number of occasions where President Donald Trump has shown his willingness to lash out against reporters asking his challenging questions, including one instance where he told a journalist to 'be quiet, piggy' following an Epstein-related query.

Many have suspected that Trump is involved in some way in the Epstein files – especially following a bombshell admission from a member of Congress – yet no evidence has been released so far with the president – alongside First Lady Melania Trump – denying all accusations.

These allegations were brought up once again in an unexpected place, as it appears as if the belief of some involvement with Epstein was a motivating factor for the recent attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, with Norah O'Donnell reading out the full manifesto to the president during an interview with 60 Minutes.

Advert

O'Donnell references the manifesto's admission that "I'm no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and trait to coat my hands with his crimes," asking the president for his direct reaction to that comment.

"Well I was waiting for you to read that, because I knew you would, because you're horrible people," Trump quickly claimed. "I'm not a rapist, I didn't rape anybody," he added, before O'Donnell asked if the president thought the shooter was referring to him with those accusations.

"I'm not a pedophile, you read that crap from some sick person," President Trump continued. "I got associated with old stuff that has nothing to do with me, I was totally exonerated.

Trump has denied all accusations of association with Epstein, insisting that he's not a rapist or a pedophile (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

"Your friends on the other side of the plate are the ones that were involved with, let's say, Epstein or other things," Trump claimed, referring to various Democrat-leaning figures like Bill Gates or Bill Clinton that have also appeared in the release of the files.

"You should be ashamed of yourself reading that, because I'm not any of those things," he added once more. "You shouldn't be reading that on 60 Minutes, you're a disgrace [...] you're disgraceful."

Some people on YouTube have called for 60 Minutes to release the 'uncut version' of this interview, with another adding that "this was pure comedy lmao. Many also appeared to appreciate O'Donnell following up on Trump's immediate assumption that those accusations were aimed towards him, calling the clarification both 'gold' and 'clever'.