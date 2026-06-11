Trump tech deal sparks ‘urgent’ warning it will ‘change the internet as we know it'

President Donald Trump is currently negotiating a deal that has the potential to completely ‘change the internet as we know it’ according to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression.

This federal tech deal could bring about an ‘end of anonymity’ by changing some of the state laws surrounding artificial intelligence.

According to a report by Axios, this includes the likes of KOSA (Kids Online Safety Act), which will give the Federal Trade Commission power to dictate what social media platforms are allowed to show, the NO FAKES Act, which will target AI-generated likenesses and digital replicas, and the Federal Age Verification Mandate, which will require users to prove their age to access various parts of the web.

How will Trump’s deal change the internet?

These negotiations have the potential to change the way in which people use the internet because it could put a stop to online anonymity.

This is down to the fact that people will need to verify their age in order to access certain parts of the internet.

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The deal could require users to verify their age to access the internet (HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) published a statement on their website, where they warned that ‘taken together, these bills would fundamentally change the internet as we know it’. FIRE is largely funded by conservative interests, including billionaire Charles Koch.

As per Axios, a spokesperson for Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), who is leading the negotiations, said: “Senator Blackburn is spearheading the negotiation with the White House to finalize legislative text of an AI preemption package that includes protections for kids, creators, and communities through the Senate version of KOSA, the NO FAKES Act, and age verification requirements.”

Meanwhile, the White House confirmed that it is continuing to ‘proactively engage across government and industry’.

Public concerns over internet censorship

Many people have taken to the internet themselves to share their own worries about the government’s potential changes to the way the internet works.

Some have voiced concerns that this could lead to a censorship over social media use, with one person taking to Reddit to write: “In the end this age verification is just a way for governments to spy and control citizens.”

Trump's internet negotiations could bring an end to online anonymity (SAUL LOEB/Contributor/Getty Images)

Another said: “Keep in mind that anything shared with 3rd parties is typically allowed to be shared with the government without a warrant as you’ve already ‘given up your privacy’ to said third party.”

A third user speculated: “US gov wants to be able to easily harvest the data of anyone who protests against them. Then they will retaliate. Maybe your name is purged from voter rolls, maybe you can't get a passport, maybe they put you on a secret 'terrorist' list for journalists who dare to film ICE, maybe a no fly list. Who knows.”

And a fourth added: “Every day I get closer to turning off the electronics in my house, packing them up, and putting them in the basement.”