The founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has launched a new platform that has the ability to turn AI agents into actual team members.

The new workplace communication platform could completely change the way staff members work with AI as the newly unveiled Buzz sets out to further integrate the tech with human workers.

The new platform was created by Dorsey’s fintech firm Block and is designed to work in a similar fashion to other workplace apps including the likes of Teams and Slack.

In a post published to X, formerly Twitter, Dorsey wrote: “we're launching BUZZ! A new groupchat platform for teams of people and agents of all sizes, built to reduce our dependency on slack and github. model-agnostic, decentralized, self-sovereign, and open source.”

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The new workplace communication platform could completely change the way staff members work with AI (Buzz)

On the Buzz website, it goes on to explain: “Chat with teammates and specialized agents in one shared space, then move straight into planning, project management, coding, and PRs. Create agents tailored to your workflows, let them collaborate with your team’s agents, and keep the work that used to be scattered across chat, trackers, and dev tools in one place.”

Unlike other platforms, Buzz gives AI agents their own profiles, permissions and access to shared workspaces, and allows the agents to join channels, contribute to discussions and complete tasks as part of a wider team, with support for models developed by companies including OpenAI and Anthropic.

Dorsey explained that the motivation behind this move was to reduce Block’s reliance on services such as Slack and GitHub.

The website continues: “Keep people, context, decisions, and next steps in one shared room - no more chasing threads, docs, and status updates. Invite specialized agents into the conversation so they can compare notes, divide work, and build on the same context as your team.





“Turn the discussion into plans, code, reviews, and PRs without hopping between your tracker, chat app, and dev tools.”

Dorsey has described the platform as an example of ‘social AI’, arguing that current AI products are largely focused on conversations between people and chatbots or interactions between AI systems that humans simply observe.

Instead, the entrepreneur said that he believes a more useful long-term approach is one where people and AI agents work together within the same network on shared projects.

It might sound dystopian to many, but it does not look like the expansion of AI into every sector is slowing down anytime soon.