One AI expert indicates that OpenAI's decision to sell a basketball for $70 is reflective of the industry as a whole, as the makers of ChatGPT are trying to step beyond the screen with a bold future in mind.

There is no denying that ChatGPT, and OpenAI by extension, have dominated the tech world of a number of years now, with the release of its primary product in November 2022 being the catalyst that kicked off what some have deemed to be the second industrial revolution.

That has exclusively existed in software form since its launch, yet OpenAI has made it no secret that it has plans to expand into the hardware space — and merch could be the first steps of that transition.

While it might not necessarily be to everyone's taste, people are clearly interested in what the company has to offer, and one key figure claims that it is an indication of how the industry continues to evolve.

OpenAI branded basketball sells out in a day

As reported by the Independent, a green and white basketball with OpenAI and ChatGPT branding was part of the company's latest merch launch, and while it might not seem like the ideal gift for people who talk to software all day, rapid sales proved that stereotype wrong.

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OpenAI launched a $70 basketball as part of a major merch release, and it sold out within a day (OpenAI)

It's unclear exactly how many balls were available to purchase at launch with OpenAI keeping its cards close to its chest, yet every single one of the basketballs were sold out within a day, despite the $70 price tag being significantly higher than comparable options.

Whether it will actually be used on a basketball court remains to be seen – especially as many online have expressed their prospective embarrassment at whipping it out in the gym – but that matters little to OpenAI who appear to be cultivating a brand beyond the simple use of an AI tool.

Why are OpenAI selling a basketball?

According to OpenAI directly, the basketball exists as an expression or method of creativity, with the product's description noting that "sometimes the best ideas show up between open runs," implying that the court is a potential space for brainstorming.

You don't need a ChatGPT-branded basketball to do that, of course, but there will definitely be people who will find a hoop for the first time in their lives because of this, and potentially reap the rewards in turn.

One expert indicates that OpenAI is attempting to create a brand bigger than the software (Pau Barrena/AFP via Getty Images)

According to AI creative specialist Eugenio Fierro, however, it's indicative of something potentially much bigger, outlining how the basketball "says something real about where the AI industry is right now."

He notes that "companies are trying to step outside the screen and build a more tangible brand identity, even as their entire business model depends on people spending more time inside chats and agents."

He deems it to be "a live case study in how hard it is to translate a brand born digital into physical objects without looking out of touch."

It could also relate to the planned launch of a new 'smartphone-killing' device, following the recent release of a new keyboard, but Apple has significantly threatened plans for the former with a bombshell lawsuit.