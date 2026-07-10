ChatGPT has a new 'super' version targeted towards white-collar workers without coding experience, as OpenAI aims to compete with rivals like Anthropic and Microsoft with an agent that serves as an 'employee'.

If they've not yet been eliminated entirely by the rapid evolution of AI, most jobs have had to integrate the tech into their workflow in some way — especially if they're found in the white collar world.

AI companies are well aware of this and are actively designing their models to suit the workplace best, yet OpenAI's new version of ChatGPT could prove to be revelatory when it comes to demand for autonomous agents functioning almost as employees themselves.

It was initially delayed by around a month after the U.S. government's action against Anthropic caused concern throughout the AI industry with fears over national security breaches despite the immense cybersecurity potential, yet it has finally made its way to the market and could soon find itself ready to be used on your desk.

What is OpenAI's new ChatGPT 'super app'?

As reported by Reuters, 'ChatGPT Work' was revealed and launched on Thursday, July 9, showcasing its capacity to provide an agent that's able to create documents, presentations, and websites without the need for the user to have any coding knowledge.

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ChatGPT Work serves almost as an employee itself, allowing people to create presentations, webpages, and more with the tool (Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It combines the base version of ChatGPT with OpenAI's coding tool, Codex, utilizing all of the advancements that have just arrived with the latest model, GPT-5.6, to create a version of the tool that supercharges your tasks at work.

ChatGPT Work offers similar capabilities to existing models released by Anthropic and Microsoft, namely Claude Cowork and Copilot Cowork, although leadership at OpenAI have outlined that its own services would be cheaper – and therefore likely more appealing – for prospective customers.

Ty Geri, OpenAI's product manager for ChatGPT Work, claims that you can use the new 'super app' to "code to solve problems across every industry," outlining how its cheaper price does not correlate to lacking performance, boasting 'twice the speed' and 'competitive' scale.

Who can use ChatGPT Work?

Currently only Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users of ChatGPT can take advantage of the new Work agent, although access will be swiftly granted to Plus and Business users over the coming days.

ChatGPT Work can be used across both web and mobile versions of ChatGPT, and OpenAI has already revealed a brand new desktop application that could streamline the process of using the AI model on PC and Mac.

ChatGPT Work is currently only available for Pro, Enterprise, and Edu users for the moment, with access opening up further shortly (Cheng Xin/Getty Images)

This would make the cheapest route into ChatGPT Work being around $100 per month with the Pro plan, although for those wanting to get the most out of it on an individual level they might want to consider extending their subscription to the 20x version at double the price.

While this could prove to be a way for OpenAI to take its AI business closer to profitability by targeting business users more likely to pay than regular consumers, there remains the issue of cost disparities at higher use cases, with research indicating the significant burden that the company has to take financially if people max out their subscriptions.