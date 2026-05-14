With artificial intelligence taking over the workplace, many employees are finding themselves in a tough position where they need to justify their own importance while showing that they've adapted to the emerging new technology.

Many people have expressed an inevitability towards an AI-dominant future, with industry experts indicating that you need to 'adapt or die' to the technology that has threatened so many people's livelihoods.

This is especially the case at many of the world's largest tech companies – especially those driving the AI revolution – as they require workers to take full advantage of various models with token targets.

An alarming new trend has emerged as a consequence of this, as a growing number of workers are engaging in a trend known as 'tokenmaxxing' that could be worrying for the future.

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As reported by the Financial Times, staff working specifically at Amazon have admitted to using the company's in-house tool 'MeshClaw' to delegate AI agents to meaningless tasks as a way of climbing the company's token use leaderboards.

Amazon employees are engaging in 'tokenmaxxing' in order to climb the company's internal leaderboards (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Amazon specifically requires roughly 80 per cent of its development workforce to meet specific AI usage targets every single week, utilizing MeshClaw to complete tasks in the name of efficiency, yet the leaderboard-style rankings have led to people 'tokenmaxxing' to game the system.

One anonymous employee revealed to the FT that "there is just so much pressure to use these tools," adding that "when [managers] track usage it creates perverse incentives and some people are very competitive about it."

Speaking to Fortune, technology research head Gil Luria indicated that this particular trend is 'concerning', highlighting its 'unhealthy' nature for the workpalce.

"That doesn't sound very healthy. You get the behavior that you create the incentive for," the expert argued, adding that "if you tell people they'll succeed if they use a resource more, of course they'll use it more."

Luria claims that you need incentives for AI adoption, but this particular trend is 'unhealthy' (Getty Stock)

He did indicate that there's a challenge in getting workers to adopt AI, noting that "humans are rigid in how they do things, so if you don't create an incentive for humans to change their behavior, try something new, most of us won't."

This particular method doesn't appear to be as effective as it was intended to be, however, and could also raise concerns about the environmental and climate impact of deliberately worthless AI usage.

One commenter on Reddit joked that these employees aren't even being as efficient as they could be, arguing that "you could just create an agent to token max on your behalf."