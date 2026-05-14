Jake Paul has confirmed who he will be fighting against next shortly after admitting that his match against Anthony Joshua might have ‘ended his boxing career’.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer went head-to-head against the former heavyweight champion 'AJ' in Miami, Florida, in December 2025.

But after it ended in a KO defeat for Paul, the content creator suffered a broken jaw, prohibiting him from boxing professionally.

As a result, Paul needed to have two titanium plates fitted into his jaw.

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Jake Paul's fight against Anthony Joshua ended in a KO defeat for the YouTuber (Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Speaking to Uncrowned, the YouTuber revealed that his injury is still under observation, saying: “We’ll see what my doctors say. I’ll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm and possibilities of things [that I can’t]. [The jaw] does feel a lot better as weeks and time goes by, but I definitely need to get cleared first to be able to spar.

“Most definitely [my boxing career could be over]. It just depends on how the bone heals. Then, also, there’s a tooth missing. I’m pretty sure I’m going to have to get an implanted tooth of some sort. I’m not sure how much time that’s going to add to things, but we just have to see and figure out what the smartest thing is for me.”

Who will Jake Paul fight next?

However, it seems Paul is confident he’ll be back in the ring soon as he shared with Betr who he believes his next opponent will be.

Talking about Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, he said: “Canelo, I have the $200 million for you - easy money. Jake vs Canelo, let’s get it done. This is what the fans have been waiting for. This is the biggest fight that could possibly be made in boxing.

Jake Paul has revealed his next opponent (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

“Canelo said he’s down on the phone, so we’re going to make it happen. I have the $200 million. I think that’s going to be the next fight. Sign the contract, Canelo. Much respect to you. Let’s make the biggest fight in boxing happen.”

The 35-year-old Mexican fighter is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of the modern era, having won 63 of his 68 fights, with his three defeats coming against pound-for-pound greats Floyd Mayweather Jr, Dmitry Bivol and, most recently, Terence Crawford.

Canelo and Paul have gone back and forth on several occasions, with the Mexican telling fans to avoid paying attention to the American just last year while saying he only fights ‘real fighters’.