An investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT has been officially launched after it was announced by the Florida Attorney General.

It looks like the AI firm will be under the spotlight after authorities revealed that they would be looking into activities by the company that have ‘hurt kids’ and ‘endangered Americans’.

On social media, Florida’s Attorney General, James Uthmeier, explained the plans.

On X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Today, we launched an investigation into OpenAI and ChatGPT. AI should advance mankind, not destroy it. We’re demanding answers on OpenAI’s activities that have hurt kids, endangered Americans, and facilitated the recent FSU mass shooting. Wrongdoers must be held accountable.”

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This comes as concerns surrounding AI safety continue to rise and calls are made for more guardrails to be put into place for the technology.

OpenAI is among one of the most valuable private companies in the world (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

In recent months, multiple state attorneys general have been increasing their scrutiny of AI companies after issues have ben raised about safety and legal risks.

This isn’t the only time OpenAI has made headlines this week after an investigation was publshed by the New Yorker where it revealed that the chief scientist of OpenAI, Ilya Sutskever, sent secret notes to three other members of the board of directors on whether Altman and his second-in-command Greg Brockman were fit to run the firm.

In one memo, Sutskever wrote: “I don’t think Sam is the guy who should have his finger on the button.”

This led to Altman being fired from OpenAI by the board in November 2023.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has launched an investigation into OpenAI (Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Although this didn’t last long as he was reinstated a few days later following backlash from employees and investors.

Altman reportedly demanded those on the board who had moved to fire him to hand in their resignations.

The New Yorker report goes on to claim that Altman said: “I have to pick up the pieces of their mess while I’m in this crazy cloud of suspicion? I was just, like, Absolutely f***ing not.”

Since then, Altman has remained at the head of the company despite continued controversy and left many wondering whether he is the right person to lead such an influential firm.

Now, OpenAI is among one of the most valuable private companies in the world and as of this year, its value ranks between $80 to $100 billion.

This puts it in the company of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and TikTok’s parent company ByteDance, which are respectively worth around $150 billion and over $200 billion.

In a statement provided to UNILAD Tech, an OpenAI spokesperson said: “Each week, more than 900 million people use ChatGPT to improve their daily lives through uses such as learning new skills or navigating complex healthcare systems. Our ongoing safety work continues to play an important role in delivering these benefits to everyday people, as well as supporting scientific research and discovery. We build ChatGPT to understand people’s intent and respond in a safe and appropriate way, and we continue improving our technology. We will cooperate with the Attorney General’s investigation.”