‘Biohacker’ Bryan Johnson has shared the metrics from a nap he took in order to reveal why he believes sleep is ‘the world’s most powerful drug’.

The venture capitalist is well known for his extreme treatment methods in a bid to prolong his life, including receiving blood transfusions and even plasma from his son.

Johnson spends millions of dollars a year on the mission and has recently begun roping his girlfriend, Kate Tolo, into doing similar tests and procedures.

While Johnson follows a strict daily routine in order to ensure his body is working at full capacity, a recent hosting gig for the Enhanced Games meant he would end up missing out on pivotal sleep.

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However, that wasn’t going to stop Johnson as Tolo revealed on social media that he had ‘front loaded’ his sleep by taking a nap ahead of his late night.





Took a nap today because I’ll be up past my 8 pm bedtime tonight. It’s better to front load sleep than try to make up afterwords. It protects against impairment and the debt can’t be fully repaid. Also keeps your circadian timing stable. https://t.co/dMkJFxria1 pic.twitter.com/hpSlkS2IoM — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) May 24, 2026

On X, formerly Twitter, she wrote: “Bryan’s going down for a nap. He’s missing his bedtime tonight for Enhanced Games so front loading his restorative sleep.”

Johnson shared the post, adding: “Took a nap today because I’ll be up past my 8 pm bedtime tonight. It’s better to front load sleep than try to make up afterwards. It protects against impairment and the debt can’t be fully repaid. Also keeps your circadian timing stable.”

Earlier this month, the entrepreneur publicly shared a list of things he has learned since spending so much money on ‘longevity’, with the first point being about sleep, describing it as ‘the world’s most powerful drug’.

Other points included ‘be in your bed for eight hours’, have the ‘same bedtime every night, any time before midnight’, and to ‘sleep in a cold room’.

Bryan Johnson took a nap before staying up past his 8pm bedtime (X/@_katetolo)

He also advised people to spend an hour before bed completing a calm, wind down routine consisting of things like bathing, reading, taking a light walk and listening to music.

Johnson also recommends not eating right before going to bed and to avoid fried food altogether, along with ‘avoiding all things in an American convenience store’.

He continued: “Eat whole foods, particularly veggies fruits nuts legumes berries. Walk a little after meals or air squats. Get your heart rate high routinely.

“Lift heavy things, stretch daily, make an effort to drink water. Get sunlight when you wake up (UV is low). Protect skin in midday sun.”

Johnson bizarrely signed off the thread as being from ‘your immortal unc and auntie’.