Microsoft has revealed that it has officially shut down a longstanding app, meaning it will no longer be available on all Android devices from today (May 25).

This is set to impact anyone who uses their smartphone to check their emails as you might be required to download a new app.

The tech giant announced that it was ending service to its Microsoft Outlook Lite app, which will no longer be offering its email feature to Android users.

Instead, the company advises those affected to swap over to their Outlook Mobile app.

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On the Microsoft website, it explained: “The Outlook Lite app will be fully retired and will no longer provide mailbox functionality starting May 25, 2026.

Microsoft has been slowly retiring the app in recent months (Samuel Boivin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

“To continue enjoying a secure and feature-rich email experience, we recommend switching to Outlook Mobile.”

However, this doesn’t mean that you’ll lose all of your data from Outlook Lite as all of your emails, attachments and calendar inputs will still be available in the cloud storage and you’ll be able to regain access to them when you log into the new app.

Outlook Lite first launched back in 2022 and was designed exactly as the name suggests - a stripped back email experience with basic functions.

However, Microsoft has been slowly retiring the app in recent months, with new users being prohibited from downloading it as of October last year.

Microsoft Outlook Lite will no longer be offering its email feature to Android users (wundervisuals/Getty Images)

Users have the option of either heading to the Google Play Store manually and downloading the main app, or selecting the ‘upgrade’ option within Outlook Lite to start the change automatically.

Unfortunately this might prove to be a negative outcome for anyone who has relied on the Outlook Lite app from a hardware perspective, leaving them with no other option than to upgrade their device in order to stay on top of the demands required for the main service.

This isn’t the only upgrade coming to the tech company recently as a major Windows update was branded as being the ‘best rebrand of the decade’.

At the end of last year, Microsoft released the KB5068781 update, which is the first Windows 10 extended security update since the operating system reached end of support in October 2025.

Most importantly, the update has resolved a bug that has been driving users up the wall as part of an ‘emergency fix’.

Now, when users select the option to shut down the computer, it should do just that without any problem.