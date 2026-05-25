While Nicki Minaj has made a major pivot to the Make America Great Again movement, it's lost a loud voice in the form of Ashley St. Clair.

Known as a writer for the right-wing outlet called The Babylon Bee, St. Clair also made a name for herself as a brand ambassador for the late Charlie Kirk's Turning Point USA, and published an anti-trans children's book called Elephants Are Not Birds.

These days, most will know Ashley St. Clair as the mother of Elon Musk's 13th child and the various comments she's made about the world's richest man.

Whereas Grimes has pleaded with her ex-husband to stop parading their son around the White House, St. Clair has delivered her own barbs by saying Elon Musk wants nothing to do with their son.

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She's also called out Musk's apparent lack of financial support, claiming she's had to sell a Tesla he gifted to her.

Alongside St. Clair revealing texts between her and Musk while saying she wants to seek sole custody of Romulus, the tech mogul has clapped back and even made his own application for custody.

Things have only gotten more heated after St. Clair denounced her MAGA past and seemingly made a turn to the left. Her latest move saw her appear on a Twitch stream with Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, who is a vocal member of the left. As you can imagine, MAGA supporters are out for St. Clair's head.

St. Clair continues to rattle the MAGA movement (Instagram / Ashley St. Clair)

Musk has previously made his feelings on Piker clear, so we doubt he'll be impressed that the mother of his 13th child has appeared on a stream with him.

Discussing a variety of political issues, Piker took aim at President Donald Trump and called out far-right activist Laura Loomer, while St Clair shared more DMs between her and Musk. Coming just days after St. Clair said MAGA supporters are 'scared' of HasanAbi, she rattled more cages by giving him an unusual gift while streaming.

As Piker tried to guess the gift, he unfurled a hoodie while saying, "Oh God, oh no." It ultimately wasn't that bad, with the black hoodie emblazoned with white writing that read: "I'm not the stepdad, I'm the dad that stepped up."

Although St. Clair broke into laughter, not everyone was impressed by the stunt. One critic wrote: "When you realize she’s just ping-ponging back and forth between the left and right influencer group, while sleeping with men to get dirt on people, it’s kinda like what a foreign asset would do."





Elon watching ts on his app pic.twitter.com/WydiH0PtbI — kino✰ (@KinoRonin) May 23, 2026

Another added: "Ashley must’ve burned all of her right-wing bridges to stoop so low to hang out with Hasan. Strange how you go from allegedly right-wing to hard steering far-left.

A third said: "Y'all acting likes hes dating her in the comments, it's clearly a bit to ragebait Elon and his fan boys and it worked. Parasociopaths."

Loomer was one of the most vocal against St. Clair, sharing one clip and adding: "It’s a foreign concept for Ashley how you can work hard as a woman and not be a walking c*m dumpster for every rich man with political power. Some of us work hard, some of us are run hard like a community bike...Ashley is literally known for letting a rich man c*m inside of her. We aren’t the same…"

In another post, Loomer referred to St. Clair as 'Trashley' and implored Musk to take custody of Romulus.

We can only imagine Musk's reaction when/if he sees this, but as he's never been one to hold his tongue, it probably won't be long until he lets us know.