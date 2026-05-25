Tesla has caused a stir online as it is being accused of pumping a shocking amount of ‘black liquid’ from a $1 billion lithium refinery every second.

The EV manufacturer, which is headed up by Elon Musk, is facing scrutiny surrounding its nearly $1 billion lithium processing facility near Robstown, Texas.

Tesla began its operations there in late 2024 but, according to local reports, workers have been noticing issues during routine maintenance work from early this year.

This includes an unfamiliar pipe which is releasing dark liquid into a ditch connected to local waterways.

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Speaking to KRIS 6 News, Steve Ray, who is a consultant for the drainage district, described the substance as ‘very dark and murky’, adding that workers were alarmed because they were used to seeing clear running water rather than what appeared to be black wastewater.

Tesla is facing backlash for its operations in Texas (Art Wager/Getty Images)

Ray added: “I would say it was actually black. We’re used to seeing good running water, and so we didn’t know exactly what it was.”

While Tesla’s permit reportedly allows up to 231,000 gallons of treated wastewater a day to be discharged into a ditch that eventually feeds into Petronila Creek and Baffin Bay, local officials claim that they were not informed that treated wastewater would be flowing through infrastructure overseen by the drainage district.

While an investigation into the matter found that Tesla was still within its permit limits, the discovery of the wastewater led to further testing.

The results found that a sample of the water contained hexavalent chromium, which is a chemical classified as a known carcinogen by the US National Toxicology Program.

Tesla was found to be releasing dark liquid into a ditch connected to local waterways (RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/Getty Images)

Other chemicals including arsenic, strontium, elevated ammonia levels and unusually high concentrations of lithium and vanadium were also found, with experts warning this could damage local vegetation along with other environmental issues.

Tesla has pushed back on these claims, arguing that it is operating within its permit conditions.

Many people have taken to social media to share their own thoughts on the matter, with one user writing on Reddit: “160 gallons per minute. 2.67 gallons per second. That IS an insane amount.”

Another said: “It’s a frustrating reality to watch a small percentage of the population (elite & rich) generate a massive portion of global emissions.”

And a third person added: “We're f***ed for future generations so a relative handful of people can do whatever they want. It's bleak as f***.”

UNILAD Tech has reached out to Tesla for comment.