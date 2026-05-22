Like the world of video games is stacked with Marvel's Wolverine, Resident Evil Requiem, and the Goliath that is GTA 6 in 2026, the movie world is just as jam-packed with Oscar-worthy outings, superhero capers, and fantasy epics.

While theaters are already gearing up for 'Dunesday' as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three go head-to-head on the same day in December, there's a more imminent release that's set to blow this year's early box office behemoths out of the water.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie currently leads the pack, followed by Antoine Fuqua's Michael, and the Ryan Gosling-led Project Hail Mary, although we imagine it'll be a very different picture when the year comes to an end.

Up next on the blockbuster film docket, Christopher Nolan returns to cinemas with The Odyssey.

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Known for Interstellar, The Dark Knight, and Inception, his last smash was Oppenheimer. Much like the 2023 biographical thriller, it would be easier to name people not in The Odyssey. Led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, this mythological adventure follows the Greek king of Ithaca during his long and treacherous journey home after the Trojan War. Elsewhere, there are starring roles for Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and more.

A vocal minority continue to have an issue with The Odyssey's casting (Universal Pictures)

There's been a renewed interest in the project now that the characters have been revealed, especially with Nyong'o playing Helen of Troy and her twin sister, Clytemnestra. You might remember that Helen of Troy was played by Diane Kruger in 2004's Troy, with a vocal minority calling out the race-swapped version of the character. Then again, we'd like to remind you that Helen of Troy is largely considered to be a mythological figure rather than a real one, as well as the fact The Odyssey features creatures like cyclopses, immortal nymphs, and sirens.

Over on X, Elon Musk has (again) joined those calling out The Odyssey, especially after it was revealed Zendaya is playing Athena, the goddess of wisdom, warfare, and handicraft. Given the fact that Zendaya is Holland's partner, is a hot property thanks to her role in Euphoria, and also has a major part to play in Dune: Part Three, no one is really surprised she's been cast in The Odyssey. One post criticized Zendaya's apparent acting range as they shared an image of her as Athena, with Musk replying: "Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist."

Despite The Odyssey's leads like Damon, Holland, Hathaway, Pattinson, and Theron all being white, it seems Musk and others have focused on the likes of Nyong'o and Zendaya.

Going down the cast list, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Mia Goth, and Elliot Page are among the other white cast members, although Page's inclusion comes with its own issue due to backlash over him being a transgender actor.

Travis Scott has also landed a part, but again, some have accused Nolan of tokenism for casting the black rapper.





Chris Nolan is an anti-White racist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 22, 2026

Nyong'o has firmly rejected those who've taken issue with The Odyssey's casting, telling Elle: "I’m very supportive of Chris’s intention with it and with the version of this story that he is telling. Our cast is representative of the world. I’m not spending my time thinking of a defense. The criticism will exist whether I engage with it or not."

Brushing off the skeptics, Nyong'o concluded: "It’s quite something to be a part of The Odyssey, because it is so grand. It spans worlds. So that’s why the cast is what it is. We’re occupying the epic narrative of our time."

As for Musk's musings, one person replied: "Wait until you find that in art you are allowed to change things. Eartha kit was Helen of Troy for Orson Welles. So basically two of the greatest all time directors think it is ok and people who have no knowlege of art disagree. Keep in your lane."

Another said: "Everything is woke. Everything is racist. Everything is a persecution complex wrapped in billionaire victimhood. The most fragile people on earth are always the ones screaming oppression from the top of the pyramid."

Some agreed with the world's richest man, with another concluding: "It’s disappointing to see him do this just for a little statue."

At least not all of the conversation is based on race, with some going as far as calling out Nolan for using armor that's historically inaccurate to Bronze Age Mycenaean Greece. If film fans like to be anything, it's getting angry about the smallest of details.