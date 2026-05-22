Many are celebrating on social media following the latest announcement from Starbucks, yet it's not a new drink that's got people excited but instead a groundbreaking move that sees the company abandon a key AI tool.

Key to many people's resentment towards AI is its ongoing interaction with the world of employment, as many of the industry's leading figures have seemingly taken joy in the prospect of mass redundancies in almost every sector.

This might not necessarily be a bad idea in a utopian world – as a supported society without jobs would leave people free to do whatever they want – yet advancements in the tech have already left countless individuals without work and with little hope of finding a new role any time soon.

One former Google CEO was recently booed for telling a crowd that AI would take over every facet of their lives, but a recent move by Starbucks suggests that might not necessarily be the case.

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As reported by Reuters, Starbucks has now officially terminated an artificial intelligence tool used by workers to automate inventory counts just nine months after it was initially deployed, claiming that it frequently mislabeled and miscounted items.

Starbucks has now ditched an automated inventory tool powered by AI after it kept making mistakes (Luis Boza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

This understandably causes chaos and confusion within an already busy workplace, as the tool would seemingly frequently mix up different types of milk or even miss them out completely during the inventory process.

The tool was initially introduced by CEO Brian Niccol after he claimed that persistent product shortages were impacting sales across most Starbucks locations, putting his trust instead in AI to streamline the process.

In an internal company newsletter sent out to employees on Monday, the company announced that "starting today, Automated Counting will be retired. Beverage components and milk will now be counted the same way you count other inventory categories in your coffeehouse."

While this should hopefully improve working conditions and the customer experience within the micro-experience of ordering at a Starbucks, people are also taking it as a sign of progress within an AI-dominated world.

First major defeat to Ai in job sector. https://t.co/IDBX01YbRF pic.twitter.com/62bOuWK4WI — NZ ☄️ (@CodeByNZ) May 21, 2026





One viral post on X called it the "first major defeat to AI in [the] job sector," suggesting that other companies could follow suit by abandoning inefficient and unproductive tools powered by the tech.

Customer service appears to be a big focus for people in the post's replies – and Klarna notably backtracked on its decision to go all-in on AI by re-hiring human workers last year – while others have argued that "there's just certain things that AI can't replace."

Some have warned that it's only a matter of time before AI fully takes over though, as while tools like Starbucks' Automated Counting might not work perfectly now, advancements in the associated models will iron out the creases soon, leading to the reintroduction of such features into the workplace.