Proving we're in the weirdest timeline, Fox News has been accused of using a fake guest, as one retired United States Navy SEAL appeared on a show while seeming to sport a bizarre prosthetic mask.

Some of you might remember Bo' Selecta! as an out-there noughties show where Leigh Francis portrayed the fictional character of Avid Merrion and also appeared in a variety of terrifying masks to portray offensive versions of everyone from Michael Jackson to the Spice Girls' Mel B.

The Mission: Impossible movies have similarly used the whole mask thing one too many times, but could Fox News be about to give Ethan Hunt a run for his money?

During a May 19 edition of Fox News' America's Newsroom, retired US Vice Admiral Robert Harward appeared to discuss the ongoing tensions between the USA and Iran. As the former Deputy Commander of the United States Central Command, and having worked as a chief executive at Lockheed Martin's Middle East division, he's considered something of an expert in these matters. Here, Harward suggested that President Donald Trump has time on his hands in terms of the conflict, adding: "He [Trump] controls the narrative, he controls the strike capabilities, and he knows the policy he set with the blockade has had short-term and long-term effects on the regime and the people of Iran."

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Harward's Fox News appearance has left viewers baffled (LinkedIn)

Unfortunately for Haward, most of his musings were lost as many were focused on what looked like the seam of a rubber mask around his neck.

People have been comparing the footage to an interview just a few days earlier, with suggestions that even his voice sounds different.

There are various theories about what's going on, with some claiming that Fox News has previously reused guests and given them different backstories, and others even going as far as claiming Harward has actually died, but it's not been made public.

In the aftermath of the conspiracy theories involving those missing scientists, some have even suggested Harward's ties to Lockheed Martin mean something sinister is going on.

Things have spilled over on Reddit, with one skeptic writing: "Someone from the R/Weird tried claiming it was a double shadow of sorts due to the lighting.









“Something to consider but I remain very skeptical. It definitely looks like a mask but that is also a hell of a blunder if it is."

Another added: "Everything from our media, our celebrities, talking heads, money/economy, and our history is all FAKE!"

A third disgruntled viewer concluded: "It's Fox News and they use the same people under multiple aliases to spout their bullsh*t. It's not an alien or whatever else people are trying to imply."

We're reminded of when CIA Chief of Disguise Jonna Mendez attended an Oval Office meeting with George H.W. Bush in 1991 and fooled the president into thinking she was someone else before pulling off a mask and shocking the room. Given that it was in 1991, just imagine what we can do 35 years later.

Some have compared this to the Fox News incident when Jim Carrey looked noticeably different at the César Awards in February 2026. The question is, why would someone masquerade as Harward, and was Fox News complicit in the switcheroo if it isn't the real Harward?