Amid a barrage of AI generated posts on his Truth Social feed, U.S. President Donald Trump has just shared an eerie message presumably directed towards Iran, warning than they are facing the 'calm before the storm'.

Over the weekend the Iranian government announced that the Strait of Hormuz is now open, so long as ships looking to travel through the vital passage cooperate with the nation's Navy.

The Strait was originally closed at the end of February following US and Israeli strikes on Iran, causing the world to be plunged into economic chaos which subsequently saw the price of oil skyrocket.

This threatened to impact more than some initially expected, as oil remains a vital resource for many of the world's most important functions, and we still could witness a catastrophe in the coming months as the lack of supply still hasn't truly been felt.

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The Strait of Hormuz has only just been opened again, with ships needing to cooperate with the Iranian Navy (Amirhossein Khorgooei/ISNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Key Iranian officials specifically blamed the United States for the length of time that the Strait remained closed, claiming that its opposing nation imposed an 'illegal blockade' on key ports.

While tensions between the two nations have calmed in recent weeks, a new post on social media from President Donald Trump suggests that things could heat up again in the near future.

Issuing what some have taken as an eerie warning, President Trump shared an AI generated image of himself stood alongside a U.S. Navy commander, with the former delivering a threatening point towards the 'camera'.





The pair are stood on board a U.S. warship amid stormy seas and lightning above, and you can see a comparatively far smaller ship flying an Iranian flag in the background.

Captioned above the image is the alleged threat, with the president declaring that "it was the calm before the storm," suggesting that progress made in the Strait is going to be undone with further action from America.

This was far from the only threatening AI generated image that President Trump shared over the weekend, as he also posted an image of himself as head of the 'Space Force', pressing a giant red button that appeared to launch nuclear weapons across the world.

Another post – this time not clearly generated by AI – shows a map of Western Asia with the American flag emblazoned on top alongside several red arrows pointing towards Iran, once again indicating that another attack could be imminent.