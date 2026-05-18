'Most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe' launches with unlikely ambassador

McDonald's has been part of Greek life for 35 years, having opened its first restaurant in Syntagma Square in 1991.

Since then, it has grown into one of the country's most recognisable fast food brands, welcoming thousands of customers daily, selling over 26 million burgers a year, and expanding from 18 locations to 33 nationwide.

Premier Capital had invested more than €53 million into the chain since 2011, and to mark the milestone, the chain has opened a flagship restaurant at The Mall Athens, described as the 'most technologically advanced' McDonald's in Europe.

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle cut the red ribbon on 'the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe' (Robert Way/Getty)

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The ribbon-cutting ceremony was brought together Melo Hili, Chairman and CEO of Premier Capital, Vladimir Janevski, Managing Director of Premier Capital Hellas and US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle.

"An exciting day for Greece!" Guilfoyle posted on X. "It was my honor to participate in the ribbon cutting for a brand new McDonald’s at The Mall in Athens, the most technologically advanced McDonald’s in all of Europe! American businesses investing here create jobs and bring American culture – and delicious food – to the Greek people."

The new restaurant features 10 self-order kiosks, table service, McDelivery and a 65 sqm digital screen which changes throughout the day to reflect customers' mood.

The interior was designed by Sydney-based Landini Associates, with a minimalist aesthetic. It is also the only McDonald's in Greece to feature Greek signage, where the fast food restaurant has long been known as 'MAK.'

Melo Hili, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Premier Capital, announced: “As McDonald’s marks 35 years in Greece, this flagship restaurant reflects the ambitions we have for the market and the connection we have built with Greek customers.





"The investment at The Mall Athens, creating 60 new jobs, reinforces Premier Capital Hellas’ long-term commitment to growth in Greece.”

People have been quick to judge the US Ambassador's decision to bring over American culture as a step too far for Greek's cuisine.

"Jesus wept. Greece has the best fast food in the world - gyros. They don't want that junk and calling it "an exciting day for Greece" is so Trumpian," one user wrote.

Another added: "The last thing Greece needs is McDonalds. Why bring such awful food to a country where the food is so fresh and delicious".

A third commented: "I don’t think the great Greeks are excited by “technologically advanced” slop."