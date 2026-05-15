Finding out when you're expected to die is a point of morbid fascination for many, yet a new calculator lets you know your chances of living beyond certain ages in a fascinating yet frightening discovery.

Death is one of the few guarantees in life, and while there are some wild biohackers out there trying to live forever using some rather absurd measures, the Grim Reaper comes for us all eventually.

Even those who manage to somehow be resuscitated from a state of medical death will pass away eventually, although one thing that remains impossible is to predict exactly when your life will come to an end.

While there are things you can do to increase your risk of dying early – including a number of unhealthy and harmful habits that millions engage in every single day – your life is largely out of your control.

Advert

What if there was a way to see exactly when you were expected to die, however? It's something that films like Final Destination have explored in gruesome ways, yet an eerie new online calculator claims to reveal when you're most likely to die after you fill in a few simple questions.





As reported by the Daily Mail, this calculator has been produced by the UK government's Office for National Statistics (ONS), requiring you to enter your age and sex in order to see your current life expectancy.

After hitting the calculate button, you'll be given a chart that shows the various ages throughout life on the x-axis, and then your chances of reaching that age on the y-axis, with a line showing your progression through life.

By the time you reach the state pension age in the UK – which the chart approximates to be 68-years-old for me – then the chances of survival are still high at 88.7%, but things drop quite swiftly after that.

Your chances of reaching 90-years-old aren't great, let alone the lucky few that pass 100 (Getty Stock)

Right now the average life expectancy for a male in the UK is 85-years-old, with that number increasing slightly to 88-years-old for women. The chance of reaching that is around 60%, but don't expect to live much longer unless you're one of the lucky few.

While the world's oldest woman claims to owe her vitality to her love of yoghurt, you might want to rely on similarly healthy habits to live beyond 90, as the chance of becoming a nonagenarian sits at roughly 43.9%.

Passing the century mark is something only a select few can manage – and you even get a letter from the royals if you do so in the UK – but men are only 7.1% likely to achieve this feat, with women passing 100-years-old just 12.6% of the time.