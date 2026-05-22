CBS is replacing Stephen Colbert with a show that copies your social media feed

Everyone professes about waning attention spans these days, yet CBS appears to have taken that to heart by replacing Stephen Colbert's now-vacant late night slot with a show that seemingly replicates your social media feed.

Many were critical of CBS' decision to end Stephen Colbert's 11-season-long stay in the late night TV world, with some branding it a favor to President Donald Trump amid the then-pending sale of parent company Paramount to Skydance that required approval from the current political administration.

Colbert was a notable critic of Trump throughout his first and second term in office – alongside other late night hosts that have similarly taken a hit since the last election – yet he is now set to be replaced by a controversial and rather unpopular pick in the network's late night slot.

CBS claims that the decision to end Colbert's show was driven purely from an economical perspective, and following a final episode with Paul McCarney last night, May 21, the TV icon has officially departed from screens across the nation.

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Stephen Colbert has now officially left the late night game after his show was cancelled by CBS (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

As reported by CNN, replacing 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' in the 11:35 p.m. time slot is 'Comics Unleashed with Bryon Allen', which is moving forward from its previously held 12:35 a.m. position.

Existing fans of the show will also be delighted to discover that each night will air two back-to-back episodes due to the slot's one hour vacancy, and Allen's other show, 'Funny You Should Ask', is taking Comics Unleashed's former slot afterwards.

Responding to the takeover, Allen proclaimed: "I truly appreciate CBS' confidence in me by picking up our two-hour comedy block of 'COMICS UNLEASHED' and 'FUNNY YOU SHOULD ASK', because the world can never have enough laugher."

Two episodes of 'Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen' are replacing Colbert's late night slot going forward (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Allen Media Group)

If you've yet to catch an episode since it first aired nearly two decades ago, Comics Unleashed has a relatively relaxed format where four comedians perform excerpts from their stand-up routine in line with a pre-determined, typically generic prompt.

It differs wildly from the connected and news-driven approach of traditional late night talk shows, and some have likened it more to the detached nature of scrolling through your social media feed — down to the short bursts of entertainment that are associated with short attention spans.

Norm MacDonald famously said that the show "couldn't be more leashed," and a similar sentiment has been echoed by commenters on Reddit who have responded negatively to the news.









"Seems like they filled it with slop," wrote one commenter, whereas another declared: "Great! Replacing a clearly interesting and funny show hosted by an intelligent, charismatic host with s***ty, soulless, low-quality, syndicated slop. Good move, CBS! This approach should really ensure your long-term viability."