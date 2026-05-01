There are more government conspiracy theories out there than we can shake a stick at, but after some have spent decades questioning the JFK assassination and asking what's really going on in Area 51, a more modern mystery threatens to etch itself in the history books.

There's been an alarming spate of missing or dead scientists and people connected to the science community, with a whole host of high-ranking people meeting their end in harrowing ways or vanishing altogether in suspicious circumstances.

Who are the missing scientists?

McCasland is among the missing scientists (Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office0

Much of this is traced back to the June 2022 death of Amy Eskridge, an antigravity researcher whose death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There's been a lot of debate about Eskridge's passing, especially amid claims she'd been roofied and even targeted by a Directed Energy Weapon. Others, like NASA engineer Joshua LeBlanc, were found in a burned Tesla, while William Neil McCasland and Monica Reza disappeared in suspiciously similar circumstances after previously working on a project involving a superalloy called Mondaloy.

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Elsewhere, the recent death of popular paranormal YouTuber David Wilcock has also sent alarm bells ringing after he reportedly took his own life, but previously made posts about not being suicidal. More than this, Wilcock had also spoken about the missing or dead scientists in his final video.

As the number of missing scientists and others who worked with them climbs into double digits, the White House was forced to speak out. Alongside Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt vowing to look into the string of tragedies, the FBI confirmed an investigation is underway.

With some fearing we'll never get a real answer to what has happened to all of the above, the story has unsurprisingly landed on the radar of President Donald Trump.

What has Donald Trump said about the missing scientists?

After previously asking Leavitt about whether the White House was going to act, Fox’s Peter Doocy put the same question to the POTUS and asked about the scientists’ access to classified materials.

When asked about the missing or dead scientists, whether he's been briefed on them, and if there's a potential connection, Trump admitted: "So far, they're individual. We have a lot of scientists, so when you put together 10, it's a lot, but it's a very small number compared to what...we have a lot of scientists."

Reiterating that the USA has 'hundreds of thousands' of scientists, Trump continued: "Some of them that we looked at are very sad cases...some were sick, some left this Earth self-inflicted, some had other things. Sometimes there's a little bit of a connection anyway, and you say, 'Oh, this is a terrible thing'.

"But, so far, we're finding that there's not much of a connection."

Trump concluded that he'll let us know and promised a full report, although his musings back up the FBI's current stance.

NASA spokesperson Bethany Stevens took to X to say "nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat," while adding that the agency is working with investigators. Elsewhere, House Oversight Chairman James Comer and Subcommittee Chairman Eric Burlison wrote to FBI Director Kash Patel, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, demanding briefings on at least 11 personnel who have died or gone missing since 2023.

In a letter that threatened subpoenas if agencies don't investigate properly, Comer and Burlison said the Pentagon's early answer "leaves the Committee with many unanswered questions."

Still, Patel says the FBI is 'spearheading' an effort to root out any connections, while also promising to make arrests if anything nefarious is unearthed.