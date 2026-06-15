'Rare lost interview' of Elon Musk shows him delivering one of the most 'legendary lines in tech history'

Back in 2007, Elon Musk appeared in an ‘rare lost’ interview where he delivered one of the ‘most legendary lines in tech history’.

This was long before there was even mention of Musk possibly becoming the world’s first trillionaire and prior to Tesla taking over the EV market.

In a resurfaced clip, Musk sat down to discuss the Billionaire Space Race which was going on at the time between Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos.

Musk’s response has since become iconic, with the tech mogul saying: “We have no serious competition.”

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With the video being shared on YouTube by TheMightyKappa, many people have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on it, with one user writing: “‘we have no serious competition’ hardest bar of all time.”

Elon Musk has become the world's first trillionaire (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Another said: “1000 years from now, humans will be studying Elon Musk. Kind of cool to be here, watching him create things in our life time.”

And a third person added: “20 years later and he hasn't lost focus.”

Elon Musk is now the world’s first ever trillionaire

Since this clip was filmed, Musk has gone on to become the richest man in the world and, last Friday (June 12), he made history by becoming the first ever trillionaire.

This came after his space company, SpaceX, went public, with it opening on the Nasdaq stock exchange with a value of $2.2tn.

This boosted Musk’s wealth beyond the trillionaire mark to a whopping $1.11tn, making the world’s richest man even richer.

SpaceX opened trading on Friday at $150 and, while it briefly peaked at $176.50, it ended the day at $161.

Musk’s dreams of colonizing Mars

In the 2007 video, Musk discussed his ambitions of making Mars habitable for human colonization.

This is a dream that the trillionaire hasn’t slowed down on, with Musk recently saying that SpaceX’s involvement in the lunar space program will be used to help the firm better prepare for the Red Planet.

Back in 2007, Musk boldly claimed to have 'no serious competition' (Joanne Ho-Young Lee/MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images)

On the SpaceX website, it details the company’s mission for getting humans to Mars, stating: “Establishing a self-sufficient city on Mars will require upwards of one million people and millions of tonnes of cargo to be delivered to the Red planet.

“By launching more than 10 times per day to maximize transfer windows that open up every approximately 26 months, several thousand Starships will ultimately transfer crew and equipment to build a lasting presence on another world.”