Bryan Johnson shares shocking effect meat had on his gut bacteria after 6 years

Bryan Johnson has revealed that he ‘went off protocol’ and ate meat, sharing the shocking effect it had on his gut bacteria after six years.

The biohacker is well known for his extreme methods of trying to prolong his life, having previously documented himself undergoing a blood and even plasma transfusion from his son.

Johnson often shares details of his strict regime on social media including daily treatments and medical checkups in a bid to ‘live forever’.

Recently, the venture capitalist shared that he had traveled to Australia to meet his girlfriend Kate’s parents and it seems he broke a few of his own rules while he was there.

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Taking to X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “While traveling in Australia, I tried to fit in with social norms and ate animal protein for the first time in six years. Here’s what happened… It changed my gut microbiome.”

Bryan Johnson revealed that he ‘went off protocol’ and ate meat (X/@bryan_johnson)

Johnson explained that the good bacteria in his gut had dropped by 61% while ‘fat handling, bile tolerant bacteria’ jumped by two and a half times.

Despite the shocking impact, the biohacker admitted that it had ‘made for a good experiment’, adding that plenty of omnivores also have perfectly healthy microbiomes.

He continued: “This only shows that in me, after six years of legumes, pea protein, hemp protein, vegetables, extra virgin olive oil, berries, nuts, seeds and collagen peptides, one week of animal food left this unfavorable signature.”

Johnson concluded with the science behind what he had learned, explaining that it had left his gut wall ‘possibly more vulnerable’ and had less protection against inflammation.

Meanwhile, the meat caused his body to generate more bile, which resulted in it killing off ‘sensitive good bacteria and enabling tougher, tolerant ones to take over’.





Johnson added: “TO BE CLEAR: you eat what you want. I support you. I am not trying to get you to eat what I eat. I’m sharing experiment results from measuring my body.”

Previously, Johnson shocked the internet by revealing that he had ‘cloned himself as a newborn’ as he continues his bid for eternal life.

According to the biohacker, ‘baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now’ and will be able to help him test therapies on the clone, grow organs for transplantation, develop new treatments, inject young cells, and ‘become my own blood boy’.

Sharing information about the process, Johnson said: “This may be scary to some people…a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health.”