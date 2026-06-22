There are many strange parts of Bryan Johnson's life that contribute towards his goal of living forever, yet his decision to never sleep in the same bed as his partner has shocked many despite his somewhat rational explanation.

While many deem sharing a bed with their romantic partner a key part of their relationship, Johnson deems it to be a health risk, outlining interrupted sleep and its wider consequences as the primary motivating factor behind his decision.

Everyone knows that getting between seven and nine hours of sleep at night is the ideal range for a healthy life, yet ensuring that your rest remains uninterrupted is a key part of that too.

Your rest can be disturbed by a wide variety of factors, including noise outside, temperature levels, and even variables like stress — yet Johnson determines the presence of a partner to be something not worth risking due to this.

Why doesn't Bryan Johnson sleep alongside his partner?

"I have never slept next to Kate," Johnson proudly declared in a new post on X, adding that "the only thing we do in bed is have sex. We have separate beds and homes."

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Johnson reveals that he only shares a bed with his partner for intercourse (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Pointing towards scientific studies on the matter, the biohacker notes that there's roughly a 1 in 5 chance of your partner waking you up during the night according to a study of 55 couples across a seven day period.

"Roughly 1 in 5 of wake ups was set off by the partner stirring first, and participants slept through only about half of their partner's awake time," he revealed.

I have never slept next to Kate.



The only thing we do in bed is have sex.



We have separate beds and homes.



Should you do the same? Not necessarily. The science is split. Here's the data:



1) Your partner does wake you up when you sleep together.



7 nights of actigraphy… pic.twitter.com/DqGUZXM4c1 — Bryan Johnson (@bryan_johnson) June 17, 2026





Of course, this very much depends on how much of a heavy sleeper you are, as some are far more susceptible to waking up from small disturbances than others, but it's putting your rest at risk.

Is sleeping in the same bed as your partner actually bad?

Johnson does, however, concede that additional research on the matter reveals a number of potential benefits that could outweigh the risk of disturbance that comes as a result of sharing a bed with your significant other.

He outlines a survey of 1,000 people that linked partnered sleeping with lower insomnia and fatigue, alongside increased sleep numbers and an overall improvement to mental health.

Co-sleeping with your significant other can lower your blood pressure, reduce insomnia and fatigue, and can even even benefit your mental health (Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Additionally, co-sleeping could also increase the length of time you spend in REM sleep, which is by far the most important part of your nightly rest, and synced sleeps with a partner can result in lower blood pressure and inflammation — both major factors for your health later on in life.

This might prompt Johnson to reconsider his position despite it's partial health-related downsides, especially as he has already sacrificed his health on a number of occasions in pursuit of love.