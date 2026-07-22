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Bryan Johnson 'clones himself as a newborn' in bizarre new bid for eternal life
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Bryan Johnson 'clones himself as a newborn' in bizarre new bid for eternal life

Bryan Johnson is known for his extreme attempts to prolong his life

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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Featured Image Credit: X/@bryan_johnson
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