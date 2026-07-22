Bryan Johnson 'clones himself as a newborn' in bizarre new bid for eternal life

Bryan Johnson has shocked the internet by claiming that he has cloned himself ‘as a newborn’ in a bizarre bid for his quest for eternal life.

The eccentric internet personality is well known for documenting his attempts to extend his longevity as he is trying to live forever.

This has involved spending millions of dollars each year on radical treatments, including blood and even plasma transfusions from his own son.

However, it seems that the venture capitalist might have now gone one step further as he shared on social media that he had ‘just cloned’ himself.

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In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Johnson wrote: “This may be scary to some people…a dystopian future. But, for others, they will see it as the inevitable future of health.”

Bryan Johnson is known for his extreme attempts to prolong his life (X/@bryan_johnson)

According to Johnson, ‘baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now’ and will be able to help him test therapies on the clone, grow organs for transplantation, develop new treatments, inject young cells, and ‘become my own blood boy’.

So, what is the science behind the bizarre experiment? The biohacker detailed how there are clinical trials already underway for this type of tech which could ‘restore dopamine neurons for Parkinson's, heart health and eyesight’.

Johnson explained in order to ‘clone himself’, he had blood drawn and cells extracted, yamanaka factors applied, his epigenetic age reset before restoring them to an embryonic-like state.

While this might all seem a bit extreme, Johnson is no stranger to radical experiments in a bid to improve his health and prolong his life.

According to Johnson, ‘baby-bryan lives in a petri dish for now’ (Lu ShaoJi/Getty Images)

Explaining why he decided to go through with the process, he continued: “These cells are now pluripotent, can be differentiated into hundreds of cell types i.e. neurons, cardiomyocytes, retinal cells, etc.”

He went on to say that this will allow him to ‘rebuild’ his body organ by organ, ‘repairing lost eyesight or hearing, restoring kidney, liver or lung function, repairing skin damage, there’s no real limitation in imagining, my body will accept them bc they’re my cells’, while foreign cells are at risk of being rejected.

Johnson added: “As cells age, they accumulate epigenetic errors compounding into dysfunction and disease. This technology gives us a path to reverse aging.

“I mentioned getting diagnosed with an incurable disease is one of the best things that has happened to me in a long time. It’s opened up a frontier of new paths to repair and strengthen the body. This is the first example.”