MrBeast has revealed that he has married his girlfriend Thea Booysen after proposing to her on Christmas Day 2024.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, the YouTuber posted photos from his big day which showed him wearing a white suit jacket with black pants alongside the new ‘MrsBeast’.

However, many people have taken to social media themselves to share their reactions to the pics as they appear to have caused a stir online.

In one particular image, MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, can be seen smiling at the camera as he dips Booysen but some have suggested that the photo appears to be photoshopped or AI-generated.

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On Reddit, one user wrote: “Why does the second one look like cardboard cutouts.”

MrBeast announced that he has tied to the knot to his long-time partner (Instagram/@mrbeast)

Another said: “Yeah sorry my first thought is this either looks photoshopped or ai. I could be wrong I not that good at spotting ai butttt seem im not the one think this.”

A third person commented: “How does a person's WEDDING PHOTOS look so soulless they could be mistaken for stock photos?”

And a fourth added: “Is this a green screen what is happening here?”

This isn’t the first time that the YouTuber has been accused of using AI in his images, as the same question was raised when Donaldson announced his engagement to Booysen in December 2025.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Donaldson wrote: “Ya boy did a thing.”

Along with this, he shared a photo of himself and Booysen wearing matching MrBeast Christmas sweaters, while he is on one knee.

Some onlookers have speculated whether the photos are AI-generated (Instagram/@mrbeast)

Booysen also shared a video on Instagram, showing off the big moment in action and giving us a better look at her diamond engagement ring.

However, at the time, some people were sceptical about the event, with one user writing: “This looks all the more AI when the exact same girl is sat under the stairs.” Although this was likely to be Booysen’s sister.

Another unconvinced onlooker said: “Yeah, that looks strange, like an AI generated photo. His fingers are way too long and his pinky (?) is turned sideways from his other fingers.”

And a third person added: “So why is the girl’s sleeve BLACK in this photo while the first photo of her standing in front of Mr Beast as he kneels on one leg shows her sleeves as BLUE?

“Even the other two ladies' sleeves are BLUE. What kind of fake engagement is this? #MrBeast #fakeengage.”