A YouTuber has claimed that a new policy on the site has cost his channel a whopping $15,000 in losses.

Known on the social media platform as HPad, the YouTuber films himself destroying household appliances such as fans and vacuum cleaners.

However, he has since found his channel demonetized due to ‘Inauthentic Content’ content.

Initially, HPad shared in a video that he had to wait 90 days before he could appeal the decision, but in an update he said: “It has not even been 90 days for me to re-apply yet, and now its no longer "Inauthentic Content" Now its something else made up.”

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Sharing a screenshot, it showed that the channel was now flagged as having ‘unsatisfying or off-putting’ content.

The channel was now flagged as having ‘unsatisfying or off-putting’ content (YouTube/@HPad2)

This comes after the YouTube Partner Program changed its policies to include that any content which is considered to be generic, repetitive, unsatisfying or off-putting, could not be monetized.

The change, which was reported by Dexerto, has meant financial losses for some channels, with HPad claiming that he has lost around $15,000.

YouTube went as far as to say that HPad’s content was ‘emotionally manipulative, disturbing, nonsensical, shocking, or otherwise similarly unsatisfying to viewers without delivering significant creative, educational, or other value’.

HPad took to Reddit to share his frustration, where he wrote: “What is going on with YouTube? Back in April I was demontiized for "Inauthentic Content" It hasn't even been 90 days yet to reapply and suddenly it changed to "Unsatisfying or off-putting content.

“Content that may be emotionally manipulative, disturbing, nonsensical, shocking, or otherwise similarly unsatisfying to viewers without delivering significant creative, educational, or other value."

“I'm not some reused content creator... I use a expensive camera and lens and physcially record my videos outside. I make longform content. So far during this 3 month period has been a loss of at least $15,000. So YouTube clearly doesn't even know.”

This prompted many people to reply, with one user saying: “They are training their AI models and f***ing up again and again. For them people who are wrongfully demonetised are just collateral damage.

“While removing mass produced content they removed tons of creators who were actually spending hours animating characters.

“The AI algo is still in early stages and it’ll f*** up every time they add a new variable.”

Another wrote: “I think it's the fact that he sets some of them on fire. He has a video where he sets a toy vacuum cleaner on fire. This could be dangerous for kids and youtube doesn't like that. My only video that was demonetised was about me making some fire starters for bushcrafting. And that was years ago, before AI.”

And a third added: “you were making $5k a month with vacuum cleaner videos. I think the better question is - what took YouTube so long to demonetize you.”