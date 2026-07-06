You can rely on YouTubers to explore the world's most extreme areas, and one creator took this as a challenge as he embarked upon the world's most isolated hotel, having to get his own boating license in order to stay there.

People have traveled to some incredibly remote areas in the name of content, and one even took a trip lasting two weeks to visit one of the world's most remote islands, but few can match the 'holiday' that YouTuber Rubén Holgado just took.

In his video, he booked a trip and a room at Tiki Suites hotel which is roughly a mile away from the coast of Key West, Florida.

This might not be the most remote area considering its proximity to the third-most populous state in America, but competition for a room at Tiki Suites certainly makes up for that.

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Not only can only one person stay at the hotel at any one time, but Holgado also noted how he had to pay 'a kidney' for the privilege, and that wasn't the last hoop he had to jump through to secure a relaxing time in the sea.

Tiki Suites is technically classified as a vessel, so anyone staying there needs a boating licence (YouTube/ruben holgado)

Because the one room available at Tiki Suites is technically classed as a vessel, anyone staying there needs to get themselves a boating licence if they want to book a trip, which is understandably far easier said than done.

It's probably not great for anyone with thalassophobia either, as not only are you surrounded by what likely looks like the endless ocean, but the waters encompassing Tiki Suites are infested by sharks, with anyone staying there given a strict warning to be careful when swimming.

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night when staying there only to see a shark's fin floating outside of your hotel room — it would definitely take away the relaxation for many.

For Holgado, however, it was the perfect opportunity to relax with some extended fishing sessions, and even though he did encounter one tropical storm throughout the course of his time at the hotel, it didn't prove to be as difficult as some might have anticipated.

There are reportedly sharks in the waters surrounding the hotel, so Ruben stuck to fishing while he was there (YouTube/ruben holgado)

Everything has been organized in preparation of the worst though, with walkie-talkies present in the room that allow the guest to call for help in the event of an emergency — and people have had to be rescued on occasion before.

Even those who have enough money to pay for a room here might think twice before taking the trip out into the ocean, but for anyone looking for solitude then there are few hotels that can provide a better experience.