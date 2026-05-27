YouTuber posts video bringing Diet Coke to world's most isolated tribe after narrowly escaping prison sentence

North Sentinel Island is widely known as being home to one of the world’s last uncontacted Indigenous tribes.

There have been numerous attempts in the past to make contact with the tribe living on the remote island in the Bay of Bengal.

However, many of these encounters were met with hostility towards the outsiders, with some even resulting in death.

Some sporadic contact missions even caused disease outbreaks among tribes, which led the Indian government to put a stop to all gift-dropping programs in the 1990s.

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A ‘hands-off’ policy was put into place and since then, traveling closer than five nautical miles within the island is strictly prohibited.

However, the internet was left in shock when it was revealed that a YouTuber had broken this law to attempt to meet residents of North Sentinel Island, reportedly arriving there by boat and even leaving behind a can of Diet Coke.

Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, who is known on social media as Neo-Orientalist, was arrested and faced years behind bars for his crimes.

However, luckily for the content creator, it appears he has narrowly escaped prison, as reported by 7sur7, he will now only receive a fine.

But the story doesn’t end there but it seems the YouTuber was able to keep hold of the footage he had recorded during his trip to North Sentinel Island and he has since shocked viewers by posting it to YouTube.

This prompted many people to take to the comment section to share their own reactions to the clip, with one user writing: “If the Sentinelese had seen you there, what was your plan to escape safely from that place?”

It is illegal to travel within five nautical miles of the isolated North Sentinel Island (YouTube/@Neo-Orientalist)

Another said: “Bro’s got main character syndrome.”

A third person commented: “How would you feel if you brought a disease to the island that killed everyone there?”

And a fourth replied: “He doesn’t care just wanted the fame from going there. Worst part is he definitely knew the risks of bringing them things they are not immune to.”

Back in 2018, a similar incident occurred when a US tourist traveled to the island illegally.

Missionary John Allen Chau reportedly wanted to convert members of the tribe to Christianity but was immediately met with hostility when he arrived.

Chau was killed by a barrage of arrows as the residents attacked him.

Fishermen who had taken Chau to the island reported witnessing tribal members dragging his body to the beach and burying it there.