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Doctor speaks out over popular food that is 'undoing your entire GLP-1 dose'
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Doctor speaks out over popular food that is 'undoing your entire GLP-1 dose'

Your favorite snack could be a belt-busting slip-up

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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