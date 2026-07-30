Doctor speaks out over popular food that is 'undoing your entire GLP-1 dose'

You hit the gym, you've pounded the pavement, and you might've even gotten a little help along the way from a few 'skinny jabs' to get your summer body, but with the stigma surrounding GLP-1s dissipating by the day, who really cares how you got to the way you look as long as you're happy and healthy?

The boom of weight loss medicines like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro continues to evolve, with new versions like the so-called Godzilla that is Retatrutide, as well as Amazon offering same-day delivery on new Ozempic pills.

Everyone from Oprah Winfrey to Elon Musk has admitted to taking GLP-1s in some form, while Saturday Night Live's Tracy Morgan joked about being able to out-eat Ozempic.

Back in 2024, Jimmy Fallon praised Morgan's new look, although the comedian raised a few eyebrows when he said: "I’ve learned to out-eat Ozempic. I out-ate Ozempic. I’ve gained 40 pounds."

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He later clarified to E!: "That was just a joke. Ozempic did great by me and I was glad to use it."

Tracy Morgan joked about being able to 'out-eat' Ozempic (NBC)

Even if Morgan was joking, Dr. Jones has warned that it is technically possible to 'out-eat' Ozempic. The holistic obesity expert took to his YouTube channel to discuss how one specific food group could undo all your hard work and effectively defeat the point of taking GLP-1s.

Maintaining how dinner can quietly undo all your discipline from the start of the day, Jones says that starchy food later is wrecking your weight loss drugs: "That plate of pasta, that rice bowl, the stir fry with sweet sauce. It feels like a reasonable meal, but it's spiking your insulin right before the single longest fasting window of your entire day."

When you sleep, your body is supposed to shift into fat-burning mode, the GLP-1 is still swimming around your body, and your insulin drops. However, dinner is crucial to this, with your starchy dinner flipping the 'switch' on this and meaning you "walked into sleep in fat-storing mode."

Comparing it to a locked gas cap on a full tank of gas, Jones says that he tries to share the message about how dinner is key to weight loss when taking GLP-1s. He encourages you to have an evening meal that consists of protein and fat, opting for steak, salmon, or ground beef with vegetables, cooked in butter or avocado oil.

He gives the very direct message of no rice, no bread, no pasta.

Dr Jones warns GLP-1 users to steer clear of late-night pasta binges (Jonathan Knowles / Getty)

Speaking to UNILAD, Jones explained more of what he meant in the video, adding: "Total calorie intake still drives weight loss on a GLP-1. What most people underestimate is how much the timing and composition of that last meal shapes the rest of the process."

He pointed to a controlled crossover trial that was published in Cell Metabolism in 2022, suggesting that eating late at night actually increases hunger, lowers daytime energy expenditure, and pushes 'gene expression in fat tissue toward storage."

Jones concluded: "In our clinic we build dinner around protein and fat because it holds patients full through the evening, protects lean mass during rapid weight loss, and makes the next day's intake easier to control. On these medications, adherence is the whole game."

We know that after a hard day of not feeling hungry, GLP-1s can take it out of you, but if you're potentially splashing the cash on injections or pills, you might want to rethink your dinner choices.

Maybe breakfast isn't the most important meal of the day.