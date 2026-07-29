Willie Nelson sounds alarm over construction of data centers in urgent open letter

Long-time environmental activist and American country icon Willie Nelson has urged people to 'fight' against the erection of data centers, claiming that they are the 'last thing we need.'

Texas native Willie Nelson has worked for over 40 years to support local farms and country-wide agriculture, reportedly raising over $70 million for the likes of Farm Aid.

But as the world continues down the path of AI usage, Nelson has now written an open letter to urge the world to stop building more data centers, which have dire impacts on rural areas.

Taking to social media, the US icon took an open stance against the new scientific data centers, especially those that are set to encroach onto family-run farmland.

Willie Nelson's open letter against AI data centers

Multiple parts of the country ban or postpone plans for new data centers, with the environmental impacts being among the biggest pushbacks.

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Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently backed the ban on the development of such facilities until they can be more self-sustainable in terms of water usage and power generation.

Now, Texas-born Nelson has gone one step further and claimed that the noise pollution, destructive industrial footprints, and stolen farmland are more reasons to argue against them.

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"The last thing we need is a loud, water-thieving, light-polluting data center anywhere near our town (or any others for that matter),” he said in a post on X.

“The strength of rural America has never come from big industrial footprints. It comes from generations of people, open spaces, local business, and a connection to the land.

"All of America deserves thoughtful stewardship that doesn’t steal farmland (where our essential shared food is grown) and small family farmers’ livelihoods, and not data centers that only destroy the environment around them.

"Whoever controls food and water, controls the masses. Let’s not allow our own demise or give up control over necessary resources in the U.S. and especially in Abbott."

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Nelson, at the age of 91, continues to be a vocal part of the rural community as well as an active and esteemed country artist, and has personally cut back on certain habits, such as smoking.

One of his biggest concerns is water. AI data centers require fresh drinking water to run on, and could take up the same volume of liquid as 1.3 billion people annually by 2030.

The water is used for cooling systems for the data systems, which are battered with AI chatbot requests by hundreds of millions of daily users.

According to previous reports, the US government spends more on data centers than it does on developing and maintaining transportation, with construction of these facilities costing around $50.7 billion as of April 2026.

While AI continues to be integrated into modern society, Willie Nelson and other rural activists serve as a reminder of the harsh environmental impacts of your average ChatGPT usage.