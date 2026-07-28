Be careful how you exercise your First Amendment right to protest, as one Kansas teacher has found out the hard way how anti-AI sentiments can land you in a pair of handcuffs.

Since the introduction of ChatGPT in November 2022, we've been in the grip of an artificial intelligence boom. With Anthropic's Claude Mythos launching as the most advanced AI model yet, all those servers are needing more juice than ever.

As well as the so-called RAMageddon forcing the prices of tech up as companies scramble for resources, there are concerns about the environmental impact of these massive data centers. While Elon Musk has pitched the somewhat fanciful idea of data centers in space, in the meantime, we've got the likes of Meta's massive Hyperion to deal with.

The world's largest data center is currently China Telecom Inner Mongolia Information Park (spanning 10.7 million square feet), although Hyperion will be a $50 billion AI megastructure tipped to be the size of Manhattan and pump out an unprecedented 5 gigawatts of capacity when it's fully completed around 2032.

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Claridge was protesting the Flint Hills Digital Campus data center (Google Maps)

There's also OpenAI’s Stargate initiative, which is poised to be the world's largest data center initiative in terms of investment size and total cumulative power capacity.

Given that the United Nations has warned that these AI megaprojects are in danger of leading to a global drinking water shortage, and others are worried about everything from pollution output to how it could affect your house price, there's a growing anti-AI data center sentiment.

As reported by WBRC, 37-year-old Lux Claridge was arrested for disrupting a meeting on proposed zoning changes for a local data center project. The outlet explains how the Emporia High School physics teacher was arrested for clapping during the meeting, with commissioners previously warning that clapping, snapping, or making rude comments wouldn't be tolerated.

Claridge and others were reprimanded for clapping in support of speakers who opposed the Flint Hills Digital Campus data center.

It's said that Claridge was given a final warning during the meeting but continued to clap, leading to his arrest.

The teacher has now been released from a Kansas jail after posting bail and reflected on his stint behind bars as he said: "I’m glad to be out, but this is an inconvenience, really. It’s not really deterring me from speaking out or I guess, clapping."

Claridge's wife, Jessica Danford, was there when he husband was forcibly taken out by officers, explaining: "Seeing them carried out like that was a lot to handle."

Caleb Rankin admits his friend's arrest came as a shock, adding: "Out of all the people that I knew, them getting arrested, I thought someone used a different name or something,” Rankin said.

Lux's brother, David Claridge, maintains that the arrest won't stand up on legal grounds, vowing to pursue a recall of city officials: "This isn’t going to hold up in court. Lux is going to fight them on that. I’m looking at avenues to get these people recalled. This is insane to me."

OpenAI's own Stargate project is leading the charge with data centers (UCG / Contributor / Getty)

Reflecting on the ruckus, one local also in attendance said the incident has left the community wary: "We are citizens of this community. We have a right to do our constitutionally-protected activities, which is exactly what they’re violating at this time as well. I think we’re all in a state of fear because of what this government’s doing to us."

The city of Emporia has directed all queries to the Emporia Police Department, which released the following statement: "The Emporia Police Department remains committed to ensuring public meetings are conducted safely and in an orderly manner, while also respecting the rights of all citizens to participate in the civic process.”

Claridge has said he plans to plead not guilty when he's set to appear in court in September.