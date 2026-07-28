There's more controversy involving Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, as the historical epic has been leaked online and seen by millions before being quickly scrubbed from the internet.

Still, the damage is already done, as Universal Pictures' take on Homer's sprawling 8th-century BC poem is already out there in the wild and could soon come back with a vengeance.

As you can imagine, Universal's execs are angrier than the citizens of Troy when a wooden horse infiltrated them.

There's been backlash to Nolan's latest film, with the Dark Knight trilogy director even being branded an 'anti-White racist' by Elon Musk. Some are already creating their own AI alternatives, while Musk has joked about giving the controversial Mel Gibson $100 million to make a 'real' version of the story.

How was The Odyssey leaked?

The Odyssey leak was supposedly seen by 2.1 million (Universal Pictures)

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The hunt is on for whoever leaked The Odyssey, as the studio vows to "pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights."

According to Variety, The Odyssey was watched (for free) some 2.1 million times before it was pulled from X. More than just some shaky pirate version that looks like it was filmed on a potato and is constantly interrupted by someone walking in front of the projector in the cinema, this is a high-quality version that appears to have been ripped from a digital copy usually given to theaters.

At 2:25 p.m. PT on July 25, a post read: “Someone uploaded ‘The Odyssey’ full movie on X. Can you believe it?"

As you can imagine, this soon took off, with film fans flocking to the platform to see one of 2026's biggest movies without paying the price of admission.

Universal issued the following response to Variety and vowed to take action: "We became aware of the unauthorized posting of the film and immediately initiated takedown protocols.

“We take copyright infringement seriously and will pursue all appropriate remedies to protect our content and intellectual property rights.”

Other bootleg versions of The Odyssey have popped up, although many are Rick Roll pranks.

Still, when there are only 41 active IMAX screens capable of playing The Odyssey in traditional 15-perforation, 70mm film, and most IMAX screens being sold out for weeks, pirated copies are proving to be a popular alternative.

What punishment could The Odyssey leaker face?

The Odyssey leaker could face some serious punishment (Universal Pictures)

Much like the hunt for Matt Damon's Odysseus, the hunt is now on for whoever leaked The Odyssey. The offending leak is a high-quality digital copy, and as major studios use digital forensics embedded into every file, Universal is expected to use these watermarks to track down the digital source of the specific server it was ripped from.

If the individual is found, they could face criminal prosecution, millions of dollars in civil fines, and a lengthy stint behind bars. Under statutory digital piracy laws, the leaker could face up to five years in federal prison and up to $250,000 in criminal fines.

As the leak involved an active theatrical film, federal prosecutors could make the most of anti-piracy frameworks that consider the leak a major felony.

If that wasn't enough, the Department of Justice (DOJ) can prosecute under the Family Entertainment and Copyright Act, which, even for a first-time offense that doesn't include a financial profit motive, carries up to five years in prison.

The DOJ can also prosecute under the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) if the culprit bypassed encrypted servers or breached Universal's distribution systems. This carries up to 10 years in prison.

Away from criminal court, Universal Pictures can sue for damages in federal civil court. Under US copyright law, statutory damages include up to $150,000 per willful infringement. If a judge rules that each view or download is a separate infringement, the potential costs are effectively limitless.

At least the leak doesn't appear to be affecting The Odyssey's box office, and with Nolan's movie being a certified smash, it earned $215 million in its second weekend and has now earned over $652 million as it's tipped to cross the billion-dollar mark.