An extreme weather warning has been issued to millions of Americans after a ‘steam-cooker’ heatwave has sparked dangerous temperatures set to impact certain states across the country.

It turns out that almost 200 million people in the US will be directly affected by the spike in temperature set to hit the nation this week, with experts warning that this could prove to be a fatal heatwave.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, one expert has shared his concerns about how this heatwave could impact the health of residents in the area.

Dr Omer Awan of the University of Maryland School of Medicine said: “The more humid it is, the less likely we are to sweat and then that can make us more prone to heat-related illnesses as well.

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“All these things can happen not in hours, but in minutes if you're exposed to extreme heat outside.”

A heat warning has been issued across the US (Ashley Cooper/Getty Images)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers a heat tracker where you can see the heat and health data in your local area.

According to the CDC, hot weather is ‘associated with an increase in heat-related illnesses’, which includes the likes of cardiovascular and respiratory complications, renal failure, electrolyte imbalance, kidney stones, negative impacts on fetal health, and preterm birth.

Death rates also tend to rise during and in the aftermath of heatwaves.

The CDC warns that deaths tend to result from heat stroke and related conditions, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, and cerebrovascular disease.

The public health agency continues: “Anyone can be at risk to the health effects of heat, but some are more vulnerable, including pregnant women, people with heart or lung conditions, young children, older adults, athletes, and outdoor workers. Additionally, urban heat islands, combined with an aging population and increased urbanization, are projected to increase the vulnerability of urban populations to heat-related health impacts in the future.”

Almost 200 million people in the US will be directly affected by the spike in temperature (Craig Hudson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Several northern states along the Canadian border that are directly impacted include New Jersey, North Dakota, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Dr Awan went on to explain symptoms associated with heat exhaustion, which includes ‘heavy sweating, fatigue, developing cool, pale, clammy skin and a fast, weak pulse, muscle cramps, dizziness, nausea and headaches’.

Meanwhile, heat stroke, which is a more serious condition, can present as a ‘throbbing headache, confusion, slurred speech, nausea, dizziness, and a fever above 103°F’.

Speaking to the Mail, Dr Awan added: “Heat stroke is a medical emergency. That is when not only do you have the symptoms that I described, but you start to feel confused, you start to feel agitated, you’re not aware or oriented.”