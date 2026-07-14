For Fox's The X-Files, the tagline, “The truth is out there, rings truer than ever in 2026. No matter whether you believe in aliens or not, there appear to be more and more who are donning their tinfoil hats and believe little green dudes are about to make their presence known on Earth.

Of course, others claim they're already here, with even President Donald Trump being drawn into things. In the aftermath of former President Barack Obama seeming to suggest he believed in aliens, the Trump administration vowed to release all the government files relating to aliens, UFOs, and UAPs.

Despite many saying these released documents 'prove' aliens exist, others have been disappointed by what's been shown so far.

Away from the general public, a growing number of famous faces have maintained their belief in aliens, although it's unclear whether Spider-Man star James Franco is serious in the latest in a string of bizarre posts on TikTok.

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The actor promised to reveal 'proof' of aliens on July 13 (TikTok / James Franco)

Known for playing Harry Osborn in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy, Franco has also starred in the likes of 127 Hours and The Disaster Artist before largely shying away from the limelight in the aftermath of sexual misconduct accusations.

Franco sparked concern when he shared a post claiming an 'alien' was living in his home, vowing to find proof of the extraterrestrial's existence. Marking July 13 in everyone's diary, he returned to the platform with CCTV footage that appeared to show the so-called alien stalking his residence.

The 48-year-old explained: "I promised you I was gonna reveal something because I found something. It was thrust upon me, I didn't ask for this."

Saying he's been through a lot, Franco said he saw something and couldn't keep it to himself. He alleges that people are trying to silence him by saying his account has been hacked twice, adding that people think he's 'crazy'.

Claiming he's putting his money where his mouth is, Franco then showed off the aforementioned proof, which includes some grainy black-and-white footage of what looks like a pretty standard 'alien' you'd see on any given TV series.

The video ends with the following disclaimer: "A lot more footage dropping soon. It gets very crazy."

People were already worried about Franco's seemingly manic appearance in earlier videos, with this theme continuing in his latest post.

Franco's deadpan expression has also left many confused, with opinions divided between it all being a stunt or him genuinely believing he's got proof that aliens exist. Whatever he's up to, the implication is that he's going to continue posting on TikTok.

Many claim that Franco is simply trolling us all (Dimension Films)

July 13 appears to be an important date, but nothing official was announced by Franco or his team in terms of upcoming projects.

A scan of his IMDb shows a slew of movies on the way, although none of them seem to be related to aliens.

Responding to the actor's TikTok, one person mused: " If this is a promotion I swear to god..."

Another added: "Are we all forgetting HE IS A PROFESSIONAL ACTOR???????"

Even Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi took note, simply concluding: "Stop 😒."

Mainly, most noted how the alien looks like the ones featured in Scary Movie 3.

Over on X, someone asked: "James Franco Drops His Alien Footage. Crystal clear alien in 4k. James Franco poker face. Either the footage is real or James Franco lost his mind."

Franco is also funneling people toward his subscriber-only videos amid promises that there's more to come, so it seems most likely that he's just trying to earn a few extra dollars. Is anyone out there actually buying that James Franco is the one to give us our very own Disclosure Day?