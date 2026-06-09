Researchers from the Search for Intelligent Life (SETI) Institute have provided conclusive evidence that the mysterious comet known as 3I/ATLAS is not a piece of alien tech, putting to bed theories that have spiralled since its discovery in July 2025.

You certainly can't blame people for considering the possibility, as leading Harvard scientist Avi Loeb was among those pushing the alien theory the most, yet many within the space community were confident that 3I/ATLAS was nothing more than a rogue comet darting through our solar system.

While close analysis using telescopes was enough to convince most of its natural origins, the SETI Institute at Berkeley University wanted to use data to be absolutely sure that there was nothing hiding in plain sight, and have now unveiled their findings for everyone to see, as reported by Futurism.

Detailing the research in a new paper published in The Astronomical Journal, the scientists indicate that they took advantage of science probes similar to those employed in NASA's Voyager missions, narrowing down a data set exceeding 74 million narrowband hits in 7.25 hours of data to roughly 2 million hits.

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Outlining in the paper, the researchers then further filtered the 2 million hits, reducing that down significantly to just 211 hits that were then visually inspected.

Researchers found no technological signals across hundreds of millions of data points from 3I/ATLAS (NASA)

"We did not find any signals worthy of additional follow-up," the team concluded, indicating finally that the mysterious comet had no sign of any form of alien technology.

While this is disappointing news for alien enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists, it could prove to be a vital tool for any future potential discoveries.

"The results from 3I/ATLAS show how realistic it is to detect a signal with the technology we have today," Professor Valeria Garcia Lopez, one of the study's co-authors, explained in a new statement following the paper's release.

"That is why it's important to keep searching for technosignatures," she continued, "even from objects we might not expect to have signals."

Research into alien technological signals has proved unsuccessful for 3I/ATLAS, but could identify UFOs in the future (Bettmann via Getty Images)

There remains the chance that alien devices will make their way into our solar system at some point in the future, and while 3I/ATLAS was of natural origin, having the means to properly detect and scan these when they appear is important for space experts.

Despite the conclusive evidence, there will still definitely be people out there confident that the mysterious comet was a sign of invasion, however.

After all, what's to say that the suspected alien vessel has technology that we're incapable of detecting — but there's no way we'll truly know.