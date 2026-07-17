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Rocky Earth-like planet discovered 48-light years away could be closest to support 'alien' life
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Rocky Earth-like planet discovered 48-light years away could be closest to support 'alien' life

It has been described as a 'Super Earth' planet

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: Melissa Weiss/Center for Astrophysics |Harvard & Smithsonian
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