James Franco is causing concern among his viewers after his supposed TikTok comeback, in which he claims something 'not human' is in his home.

James Franco has been largely absent from the public eye for several years now.

The Freaks and Geeks actor stepped back from the spotlight following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and exploitative behaviour in 2018, which led to his longtime collaborator Seth Rogen cutting ties with him altogether.

Now Franco has resurfaced on TikTok, and the content he is posting has left followers unsure what to think.

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Franco claims he saw an 'alien' in his garage (Pascal Le Segretain/Contributor/Getty)

In a series of videos posted to the platform, the filmmaker described encountering a strange being in his garage.

According to his account, Franco had gone out to his garage late at night to do some painting when, before he even turned on the lights, he heard a noise. He says he immediately ruled out the possibility of it being a raccoon, squirrel or any other animal.

"I saw a hand. I saw eyes. I saw glowing eyes and a hand, I don't know how many fingers," he stated.

He added that the being appeared to be 'speaking', though he couldn't make out what it was saying, and Franco immediately fled the garage.

In a follow-up video, he confirmed: "I guess I didn't make it clear last time, I think it's an alien. Okay? I'm saying it. An alien."

His most recent video showed him preparing to go back into the garage with his camera, telling followers he wanted to show them what he saw so they would not think he was 'making it up.'

"I honestly don't even know what I'm supposed to do. I don't have any guns or anything," he added. "I guess my weapon is the camera. Proof. Exposure. Don't know what's gonna happen."





Feeling like he's being 'targeted,' Franco went on to say: "I don't know why it's on me. I don't know why it's happening to me," before adding: "If anything happens to me right now, you'll know what happened."

Many followers assumed the videos were a promotional campaign for his upcoming film, despite Franco trying to shut down the theories.

"It's not a movie. I don't have any movie. This is real. This is my house," he explained. "This is me. I'm not promoting anything."

However, the denial has not convinced everyone.

A separate TikTok account appears to be posting a montage of clips related to Franco's alien content, leading some to believe it is tied to a film called Love Meets in the Sunshine.

"james r u like okay?" one TikTok user asked.

Another commented: "James please I’m instantly stressed when you’re on my fyp".

A third user argued: "Just tell.us the movie James".

A fourth user suggested that the account wasn't Franco's official one and was instead a 'promo account' for Love Meets in the Sunshine.