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A dangerous new ocean heatwave just completely broke the all-time global records
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A dangerous new ocean heatwave just completely broke the all-time global records

The last three years have been the hottest on record

Rikki Loftus

Rikki Loftus

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Featured Image Credit: Grichka BEYSSON-LEANDRI/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images
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