Everyone is feeling the heat this week with temperatures spiking across the United Kingdom, yet scientists have revealed a frightening prediction for 20 years into the future, outlining horrendous highs of 45°C.

It has been no secret that temperatures are increasing with every subsequent year, yet that appears to be set to continue as climate experts indicate dangerous peaks in the future.

People's lives are being impacted significantly with health risks and potential damage to infrastructure as a result of a Red Extreme Heat National Severe Weather Warning from the Met Office — but that might seem pedestrian compared to what we could be subject to in June 2056.

Outlining a plausible '2056 scenario', weather scientists have used expectations of 2.5°C increases in global warning to outline maximum temperatures of 45°C in the UK.

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A frightening 'June 2056' heatwave scenario has been proposed by experts at the Met Office (Met Office)

This peaks significantly in England, with areas around the Cotswolds peaking at the aforementioned 45°C temperatures, whereas Wales and Scotland will hit highs of 41°C and 38°C respectively, alongside 'only' 30°C in Northern Ireland.

These remain merely predictive, of course, yet the current trajectory of the climate appears to indicate that something like this is inevitable and not just possible.

High temperatures won't just be a momentary peak either, with it representing a prolonged heatwave of around two weeks, which itself includes a nine-day stretch where temperatures go above 40°C in at least one location.

This week's high temperatures are very much a reflection of the worsening climate, with Met Office Chief Scientist Professor Stephen Belcher CBE noting:

"To see temperatures like this in the UK in June is sobering. Events like this bring home the implications of climate change, with very high temperatures and humidity bringing significant health implications from heat tress, as well as impacts to a range of sectors such as transport, energy, and water supply."

Heatwaves exceeding 40°C can not only impact people's health, but also damage key infrastructure and systems like reservoirs (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

It's not just the UK that will suffer from increasing climate concerns too, as most areas across the world are witnessing frightening temperature increases with record highs expected to be broken several times before the end of the current decade.

Growing fears surrounding the impending 'super' El Niño that's expected to strike the world this summer will only make those temperatures grow too, leading to potential catastrophe, droughts, and famine in vital – and often some of the poorest – areas of the world.

There is seemingly little we can do as individuals to prevent the rapidly deteriorating climate too, with major 'tipping points' already being passed at frightening speeds.

We're instead relying on major global powers and leading companies to reduce their climate impact, but with the rise of AI and the abandonment of green pledges by some leading nations, it's looking like things are set to only grow worse.